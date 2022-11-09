REESE’S PUFFS Brings Fans the Future of Breakfast with Out-Of-This-World Fashion Collaboration and Sneak Peek Event in NYC

Together with contemporary fashion designer Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®, REESE’S PUFFS is taking cereal lovers to the Breakfastverse and launching a limited-edition breakfast bowl-turned-fashion accessory

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REESE’S PUFFS is taking fans beyond the cereal bowl and reimagining the future of breakfast — in the metaverse, and in real life — in collaboration with contemporary designer, Yoon Ahn and her brand, AMBUSH®. The partnership, which first debuted last month with a designed REESE’S PUFFS cereal box, is now expanding into an immersive breakfast experience created exclusively for REESE’S PUFFS fans.





Starting today, reservations are available to The Next Breakfast Dimension — a futuristic diner destination where food and fashion collide, open only on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in New York City. Guests will have the chance to taste, touch and see the future of breakfast in a chrome-filled REESE’S PUFFS experience where they can preview the entire REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration before it’s available to the public.

“From where you eat your bowl of cereal to what you eat it out of – the future of breakfast has no limits,” said Mindy Murray, Senior Marketing Communication Manager at General Mills. “There is no one better to bring this futuristic look to life than Yoon Ahn.”

On Thursday, Nov. 17, fans everywhere in the United States can purchase the exclusively designed CHROME PUFF, gain access to the first interactive Breakfastverse experience, and score a Collectible REESE’S PUFFS Cereal Box, all within the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration:

The Next Breakfast Dimension: Be the first to preview the CHROME PUFF and gain early access to the Breakfastverse at this futuristic diner experience in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Reservations are first-come, first-serve at OpenTable.com and include plenty of REESE’S PUFFS.

Be the first to preview the CHROME PUFF and gain early access to the Breakfastverse at this futuristic diner experience in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Reservations are first-come, first-serve at OpenTable.com and include plenty of REESE’S PUFFS. The CHROME PUFF : Intrepid cereal lovers can get their hands on the expertly crafted, cereal-bowl-turned-fashion accessory inspired by AMBUSH ® ’s metallic and modern aesthetic. The CHROME PUFF is the only accessory fit for the future of breakfast with a foldable chrome spoon, allowing you to bring your most fashionable self to the breakfast table, or wherever your morning takes you. This chic bag is available in a limited quantity at shop.reesespuffs.world for $149.99.

The REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collection builds on the inventive partnerships REESE’S PUFFS has become known for cultivating — from music to art and now fashion — tapping into new experiences and creating covetable accessories, sure to please its biggest fans.

“I’ve always been a huge REESE’S PUFFS fan so getting the chance to think about what the future of breakfast could look like alongside an iconic brand was a dream come true,” Ahn said. “The CHROME PUFF is our take on breakfast on-the-go in the most fashionable way. The metaverse called ‘Breakfastverse’ we built together is playtime for the inner children in all of us. You can enjoy it by yourself as well as with family and friends. It’s going to be a surreal experience that I think everyone will love.”

For more information about the REESE’S PUFFS x AMBUSH® collaboration, visit www.reesespuffs.world or follow @reesespuffs on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

