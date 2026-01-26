Reed Semiconductor Prevails in USPTO PTAB Patent Invalidation Proceeding Against Monolithic Power Systems

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reed Semiconductor Corp., a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced today a significant legal victory in a Patent Invalidation proceeding before the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

On January 22, 2026, the PTAB issued its Final Written Decision in IPR2024‑01158, ruling in favor of Reed Semiconductor and finding that all challenged claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,041,377 B2, owned by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS), are unpatentable. The Board concluded that Reed Semiconductor met its burden of proof by a preponderance of the evidence under 35 U.S.C. § 318(a).

The decision represents a comprehensive validation of Reed Semiconductor’s technical and legal position, confirming that the challenged claims lack patentability in view of the prior art. It further reinforces Reed’s position that MPS’s asserted claims and patents are without merit. As a result of the ruling, the asserted claims of the ’377 patent can no longer be enforced. Reed Semiconductor anticipates continued vindication of its intellectual property rights and intends to pursue additional actions demonstrating that MPS’s own products infringe the rights of Reed and others in the market.

“This outcome underscores Reed Semiconductor’s commitment to innovation grounded in sound engineering principles and respect for fair competition,” said Reed Semiconductor’s CEO, Dr. Wenkai Wu. “We are pleased that the PTAB carefully evaluated the technical record and reached a decision consistent with the facts and the law.”

Reed Semiconductor is represented in this matter by the global law firm Morgan Lewis LLP.

