Redwire in Compliance With Both NYSE and SEC Reporting Requirements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). With this filing of the Form 10-K and the filing on April 1, 2022, of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, Redwire is now current in its SEC filings.

In addition, Redwire has received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it is in full compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards and was removed from the late filers’ list on the Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

