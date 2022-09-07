Home Business Wire Redfin to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Business Wire

Redfin to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 14, at 3:45 p.m. PT

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin-F

Contacts

Investor Relations
Meg Nunnally, 206-576-8610

ir@redfin.com

Public Relations
Mariam Sughayer, 206-876-1322

press@redfin.com

Articoli correlati

MITRE Expands Leadership Team to Enhance Innovation and Intelligence Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cedric Sims Joins MITRE as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Innovation and Integration Austin Y. Wang Joins MITRE as Vice President,...
Continua a leggere

Systems Planning & Analysis, an Arlington Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires the Operations Research & Cyber Analysis (“ORCA”) Unit of Metron

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc. (“SPA”), a leading provider of strategic advisory, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, advanced...
Continua a leggere

The Beachbody Company to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MITRE Expands Leadership Team to Enhance Innovation and Intelligence Capabilities

Business Wire