Redfin Reveals the 10 Most Popular Homes on Redfin.com in 2025

Competitively priced houses in desirable neighborhoods topped the most popular homes on Redfin last year

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#housingmarket--A remodeled 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Spanish-style house in Silicon Valley was the most popular home on Redfin.com in 2025. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket. The home was viewed nearly 35,000 times in the single day it was on the market before going under contract for $5.6 million—$740,000 over its $4.8 million list price.

The most popular homes on Redfin in 2025

Rounding out the five most-popular homes were a tear-down in Berkeley, CA, two affordable Seattle-area homes, and a historic Alexandria, VA farmhouse sold by Vice President JD Vance.

Six of the ten most popular listings closed for above their original asking price. Buyers tended to favor competitively priced, upscale, renovated homes in desirable neighborhoods, usually with in-demand features like stainless steel appliances and backyards. Today’s buyers tend to have the upper hand and can often negotiate for concessions, but for in-demand homes in hot markets, the script can flip.

“Thousands of people—from serious buyers to daydreamers and looky-loos—visited these homes online to help them win Redfin’s popularity contest,” said Yingqi Xu, a Redfin Senior Economist. “But just one buyer gets to make a home their own. While bidding wars seem like a distant memory from the pandemic when rates were below 3%, this list shows that for the most desirable homes at attractive prices, there are plenty of interested buyers who are able and willing to go head-to-head and pay top dollar to win over the sellers.”

