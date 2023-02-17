Redfin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Fourth quarter revenue was $479.7 million, a decrease of 25% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $37.4 million, a decrease of 65% year-over-year. Real estate services gross profit was $26.3 million, a decrease of 65% year-over-year, and real estate services gross margin was 18%, compared to 33% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $61.9 million, compared to a net loss of $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to common stock was $62.1 million. Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.57, compared to net loss per share, diluted, of $0.27 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022

Full year revenue was $2,284.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Gross profit was $286.1 million, a decrease of 29% year-over-year. Real estate services gross profit was $179.0 million, a decrease of 40% year-over-year, and real estate services gross margin was 23%, compared to 33% in 2021.

Net loss was $321.1 million, compared to a net loss of $109.6 million in 2021. Net loss attributable to common stock was $322.7 million. Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $2.99, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $1.12 in 2021.

“Redfin in the fourth quarter of 2022 set ourselves up to earn adjusted EBITDA in 2023, which would be an improvement in profits of nearly $200 million, even in a major housing downturn,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. “We shifted to more digital-margin revenue, lowered expenses, increased our share of online real estate traffic, and improved the quality of our sales force. The discipline to make adjusted EBITDA this year can make us very profitable when the housing market recovers. We also bought $143 million of debt for $84 million in cash. We have either sold or accepted an offer to sell all but 19 of our RedfinNow homes. Our revenues and net income exceeded the guidance we gave investors in our November earnings report.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights

Reached market share of 0.76% of U.S. existing home sales by units in the fourth quarter. For the year, Redfin reached a market share of 0.80%, an increase of 3 bps compared to 2021.

Redfin’s mobile apps and website reached nearly 44 million average monthly users in the fourth quarter. For the year, Redfin reached a record of nearly 50 million average monthly users, an increase of 5% compared to 2021.

Brought Redfin agent service to Wilmington, North Carolina and Green Bay, Wisconsin and expanded listing coverage to a total of 98% of the U.S. population.

Maintained momentum in mortgage cross-selling, with 17% attach rates for the fourth quarter which was flat compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Confirmed Redfin sells homes faster and for more money than other brokerages for the 7th year in a row. Nationwide Redfin listings sold about 3 days faster and for $1,800 more than comparable listings from other brokerages according to a third-party study that we commissioned.

Delivered software to improve the customers experience and employee productivity: Added energy cost estimates to U.S. home listings, helping consumers understand the full cost of living in a home and allowing homeowners to discover how much they could save by installing solar panels. Added zoning and land-use data to U.S. home listings, making it easier for consumers to understand how properties may or may not be used. Implemented a new design system for iOS home detail pages that increased homebuyer contact and tour completion rates. Improved landlord referral process from Redfin.com to rentals.com, helping retain high-intent prospective landlords.



Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin’s expectations as of February 16, 2023, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the first quarter of 2023 we expect:

Total revenue between $307 million and $324 million, representing a year-over-year decline between (49)% and (46)% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Included within total revenue are real estate services segment revenue between $122 million and $130 million, properties segment revenue between $108 million to $113 million, rentals revenue between $41 million and $42 million, and mortgage revenue between $29 million and $32 million.

Total net loss is expected to be between $116 million and $105 million, compared to net loss of $91 million in the first quarter of 2022. This guidance includes approximately $45 million in total marketing expenses, $20 million of stock-based compensation, $17 million of depreciation and amortization, $7 million in gains on extinguishment of convertible senior notes and $1 million in restructuring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $84 million and $73 million. Furthermore, we expect to pay a quarterly dividend of 30,640 shares of common stock to our preferred stockholder.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 239,840 $ 591,003 Restricted cash 2,406 127,278 Short-term investments 122,259 33,737 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $2,019 and $1,298 54,880 69,594 Inventory 114,273 358,221 Loans held for sale 199,604 35,759 Prepaid expenses 34,506 22,948 Other current assets 8,690 7,524 Total current assets 776,458 1,246,064 Property and equipment, net 55,105 58,671 Right-of-use assets, net 42,032 54,200 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 36,261 — Long-term investments 29,480 54,828 Goodwill 461,349 409,382 Intangible assets, net 162,272 185,929 Other assets, noncurrent 11,247 12,898 Total assets $ 1,574,204 $ 2,021,972 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,819 $ 12,546 Accrued and other liabilities 109,743 118,122 Warehouse credit facilities 190,509 33,043 Secured revolving credit facility — 199,781 Convertible senior notes, net 23,431 23,280 Lease liabilities 19,137 15,040 Total current liabilities 354,639 401,812 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 37,298 55,222 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 1,078,157 1,214,017 Deferred tax liabilities 243 1,201 Total liabilities 1,470,337 1,672,252 Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 and 40,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 39,914 39,868 Stockholders’ equity Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 109,696,178 and 106,308,767 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 110 106 Additional paid-in capital 757,951 682,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (801 ) (174 ) Accumulated deficit (693,307 ) (372,164 ) Total stockholders’ equity 63,953 309,852 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,574,204 $ 2,021,972

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Service $ 219,121 $ 265,992 $ 1,081,877 $ 1,042,112 Product 260,543 377,065 1,202,565 880,653 Total revenue 479,664 643,057 2,284,442 1,922,765 Cost of revenue(1) Service 163,467 161,780 772,351 648,660 Product 278,762 373,253 1,226,038 870,285 Total cost of revenue 442,229 535,033 1,998,389 1,518,945 Gross profit 37,435 108,024 286,053 403,820 Operating expenses Technology and development(1) 47,041 43,894 196,250 156,718 Marketing(1) 24,238 22,397 158,071 138,740 General and administrative(1) 62,889 66,962 254,593 218,315 Restructuring and reorganization 21,798 — 40,469 — Total operating expenses 155,966 133,253 649,383 513,773 Loss from operations (118,531 ) (25,229 ) (363,330 ) (109,953 ) Interest income 4,691 163 6,639 635 Interest expense (4,905 ) (3,939 ) (17,745 ) (11,762 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 299 744 (126 ) 6,107 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes 57,193 — 57,193 — Other (expense) income, net (693 ) 1,259 (3,774 ) 5,360 Net loss $ (61,946 ) $ (27,002 ) $ (321,143 ) $ (109,613 ) Dividends on convertible preferred stock (144 ) (1,394 ) (1,560 ) (7,269 ) Net loss attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ (62,090 ) $ (28,396 ) $ (322,703 ) $ (116,882 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (2.99 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted average shares of common stock—basic and diluted 108,997,415 105,739,395 107,927,464 104,683,460 Net loss $ (61,946 ) $ (27,002 ) $ (321,143 ) $ (109,613 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments 29 4 94 6 Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities (279 ) 217 533 379 Comprehensive loss (62,196 ) (26,781 ) (320,516 ) (109,228 ) (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 4,307 $ 3,595 $ 15,950 $ 13,614 Technology and development 6,572 6,288 29,608 23,275 Marketing 1,069 736 4,093 2,350 General and administrative 4,638 4,667 18,606 15,483 Total $ 16,586 $ 15,286 $ 68,257 $ 54,722

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net loss $ (321,143 ) $ (109,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,907 46,906 Stock-based compensation 68,257 54,722 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,137 4,989 Non-cash lease expense 16,234 11,630 Impairment costs 1,136 — Net loss on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale 14,427 815 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net (801 ) — Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes (57,193 ) — Other 3,791 (4,227 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 24,411 (7,149 ) Inventory 243,948 (309,063 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,904 ) (12,248 ) Accounts payable (2,472 ) 3,059 Accrued and other liabilities, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent (46,454 ) 25,791 Lease liabilities (18,452 ) (13,268 ) Origination of mortgage servicing rights (3,140 ) — Proceeds from sale of mortgage servicing rights 1,662 — Origination of loans held for sale (3,949,442 ) (986,982 ) Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 4,000,582 993,070 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 40,491 (301,568 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (21,531 ) (27,492 ) Purchases of investments (182,466 ) (146,274 ) Sales of investments 17,545 98,687 Maturities of investments 99,455 106,773 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash acquired (97,341 ) (608,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (184,338 ) (576,306 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans 11,528 22,772 Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (7,498 ) (27,066 ) Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 3,938,265 942,993 Repayments to warehouse credit facilities (3,989,407 ) (948,979 ) Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility 565,334 624,828 Repayments to secured revolving credit facility (765,114 ) (448,996 ) Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs (733 ) (527 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 561,529 Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (62,647 ) Conversions of convertible senior notes — (2,159 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (855 ) (796 ) Repurchases of convertible senior notes (83,614 ) — Other financing payables — (10,611 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (332,094 ) 650,341 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (94 ) (6 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (476,035 ) (227,539 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 718,281 945,820 End of period $ 242,246 $ 718,281

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 43,847 50,785 52,698 51,287 44,665 49,147 48,437 46,202 Real estate services transactions Brokerage 12,743 18,245 20,565 15,001 19,428 21,929 21,006 14,317 Partner 2,742 3,507 3,983 3,417 4,603 4,755 4,597 3,944 Total 15,485 21,752 24,548 18,418 24,031 26,684 25,603 18,261 Real estate services revenue per transaction Brokerage $ 10,914 $ 11,103 $ 11,692 $ 11,191 $ 10,900 $ 11,107 $ 11,307 $ 10,927 Partner 2,611 2,556 2,851 2,814 2,819 2,990 3,195 3,084 Aggregate 9,444 9,725 10,258 9,637 9,352 9,661 9,850 9,233 U.S. market share by units(1) 0.76 % 0.80 % 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.75 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 57 % 58 % 59 % 57 % 61 % 62 % 64 % 62 % Average number of lead agents 2,022 2,293 2,640 2,750 2,485 2,370 2,456 2,277 RedfinNow homes sold 474 530 423 617 600 388 292 171 Revenue per RedfinNow home sold 538,788 550,903 604,120 608,851 622,519 599,963 571,670 525,765 Mortgage originations by dollars (in millions) $ 1,036 $ 1,557 $ 1,565 $ 159 $ 242 $ 258 $ 261 $ 227 Mortgage originations by units (in ones) 2,631 3,720 3,860 414 591 671 749 632

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 49,654 47,113 Real estate services transactions Brokerage 66,554 76,680 Partner 13,649 17,899 Total 80,203 94,579 Real estate services revenue per transaction Brokerage $ 11,269 $ 11,076 Partner 2,718 3,020 Aggregate 9,814 9,551 U.S. market share by units(1) 0.80 % 0.77 % Revenue from top-10 markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue 58 % 62 % Average number of lead agents 2,426 2,396 RedfinNow homes sold 2,044 1,451 Revenue per RedfinNow home sold $ 576,599 $ 594,268 Mortgage originations by dollars (in millions) $ 4,317 $ 988 Mortgage originations by units (in ones) 10,625 2,643 (1) Prior to the second quarter of 2022, we reported our U.S. market share based on the aggregate home value of our real estate services transactions, relative to the aggregate value of all U.S. home sales, which we computed based on the mean sale price of U.S. homes provided by the National Association of REALTORS® (“NAR”). Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, NAR (1) revised its methodology of computing the mean sale price, (2) restated its previously reported mean sale price beginning from January 2020 (and indicated that previously reported mean sale price prior to January 2020 is not comparable), and (3) discontinued publication of the mean sale price as part of its primary data set. Due to these changes, as of the second quarter of 2022, we report our U.S. market share based on the number of homes sold, rather than the dollar value of homes sold. Our market share by number of homes sold has historically been lower than our market share by dollar value of homes sold. We also stopped reporting the aggregate home value of our real estate services transactions.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Segment Reporting and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Real estate services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate Overhead and Intercompany Eliminations Total Revenue $ 146,242 $ 260,629 $ 40,931 $ 28,420 $ 6,342 $ (2,900 ) $ 479,664 Cost of revenue 119,913 278,761 9,647 30,936 5,872 (2,900 ) 442,229 Gross profit 26,329 (18,132 ) 31,284 (2,516 ) 470 — 37,435 Operating expenses Technology and development 25,052 3,794 15,360 798 616 1,421 47,041 Marketing 8,293 282 14,258 1,364 26 15 24,238 General and administrative 20,594 2,138 23,990 7,633 960 7,574 62,889 Restructuring and reorganization — — — — — 21,798 21,798 Total operating expenses 53,939 6,214 53,608 9,795 1,602 30,808 155,966 Loss from operations (27,610 ) (24,346 ) (22,324 ) (12,311 ) (1,132 ) (30,808 ) (118,531 ) Interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes, and other expense, net — (1,924 ) 291 50 88 58,080 56,585 Net loss $ (27,610 ) $ (26,270 ) $ (22,033 ) $ (12,261 ) $ (1,044 ) $ 27,272 $ (61,946 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Real estate services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate Overhead and Intercompany Eliminations Total Net loss $ (27,610 ) $ (26,270 ) $ (22,033 ) $ (12,261 ) $ (1,044 ) $ 27,272 $ (61,946 ) Interest income(1) — (752 ) (23 ) (3,203 ) (88 ) (3,819 ) (7,885 ) Interest expense(2) — 2,666 — 2,981 — 2,136 7,783 Income tax expense — 10 (288 ) (174 ) — 153 (299 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,569 552 10,133 1,013 274 927 17,468 Stock-based compensation(3) 7,008 528 2,709 1,542 345 4,454 16,586 Acquisition-related costs(4) — — — — — — — Restructuring and reorganization(5) — — — — — 21,798 21,798 Impairment(6) — — — — — 224 224 Gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — — — (57,193 ) (57,193 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (16,033 ) $ (23,266 ) $ (9,502 ) $ (10,102 ) $ (513 ) $ (4,048 ) $ (63,464 ) (1) Interest income includes $3.2 million of interest income related to originated mortgage loans for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (2) Interest expense includes $2.9 million of interest expense related to our warehouse credit facilities for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (3) Stock-based compensation consists of expenses related to stock options, restricted stock units, and our employee stock purchase program. (4) Acquisition-related costs consist of fees for external advisory, legal, and other professional services incurred in connection with our acquisition of other companies. (5) Restructuring and reorganization expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs associated with employee terminations, furloughs, or retention due to the restructuring and reorganization activities from our acquisitions of Bay Equity and Rent., and from our June and October 2022 workforce reductions. (6) Impairment consists of an impairment loss due to subleasing one of our operating leases.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Real estate services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate Overhead and Intercompany Eliminations Total Revenue $ 224,732 $ 377,065 $ 38,923 $ 3,996 $ 3,347 $ (5,006 ) $ 643,057 Cost of revenue 149,529 373,105 6,774 6,690 3,941 (5,006 ) 535,033 Gross profit 75,203 3,960 32,149 (2,694 ) (594 ) — 108,024 Operating expenses Technology and development 20,727 3,724 13,876 2,582 990 1,995 43,894 Marketing 11,923 466 9,450 149 104 305 22,397 General and administrative 23,842 2,828 25,530 2,620 823 11,319 66,962 Restructuring and reorganization — — — — — — — Total operating expenses 56,492 7,018 48,856 5,351 1,917 13,619 133,253 Loss from operations 18,711 (3,058 ) (16,707 ) (8,045 ) (2,511 ) (13,619 ) (25,229 ) Interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, gain on extinguishment of convertible senior notes, and other expense, net — (1,723 ) 2,777 1 1 (2,829 ) (1,773 ) Net loss $ 18,711 $ (4,781 ) $ (13,930 ) $ (8,044 ) $ (2,510 ) $ (16,448 ) $ (27,002 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Real estate services Properties Rentals Mortgage Other Corporate Overhead and Intercompany Eliminations Total Net loss $ 18,711 $ (4,781 ) $ (13,930 ) $ (8,044 ) $ (2,510 ) $ (16,448 ) $ (27,002 ) Interest income(1) — (2 ) — (424 ) (1 ) (159 ) (586 ) Interest expense(2) — 1,725 — 431 — 2,214 4,370 Income tax expense — — (2,177 ) — — 1,433 (744 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,583 554 9,307 387 247 525 14,603 Stock-based compensation(3) 8,963 1,492 994 820 348 2,669 15,286 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,257 $ (1,012 ) $ (5,806 ) $ (6,830 ) $ (1,916 ) $ (9,766 ) $ 5,927 (1) Interest income includes $0.4 million of interest income related to originated mortgage loans for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Interest expense includes $0.4 million of interest expense related to our warehouse credit facilities for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (3) Stock-based compensation consists of expenses related to stock options, restricted stock units, and our employee stock purchase program.

