Red Maple Strategies Launches to Help Innovative Companies Navigate Turbulent State and Local Politics

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Maple Strategies, a multidisciplinary consulting company that provides political strategy and business development support to innovative companies, announced today that it has launched its business. The company was founded by technology policy and business leaders, Heather Stewart (formerly of TechNet, CS DISCO, and Rover.com) and Eric Gloris (formerly of CS DISCO, AccessData, and Control Risks). The founding team has brought on Charles Chen, former Director of AI and Emerging Technologies at the U.S. Department of State as an executive advisor.





RMS provides issue monitoring, government relations and business development support to lean and growth-stage organizations. “Many of our clients don’t yet have or have very small government affairs teams covering huge territories. Technology companies are seeing themselves impacted by the proliferation of state and local legislation popping up around the country, and the volume of these bills is increasing. All businesses have a vested interest in understanding and helping shape policies and regulations that directly impact their operations and future growth, such as privacy, AI, and workforce development. Engaging a firm like ours early helps leaders stay abreast of key issues and empowers them to build critical relationships that will serve them long term,” said Heather Stewart, Managing Director at Red Maple Strategies.

RMS is headquartered in Austin, Texas and serves innovative companies with state and local policy, regulatory, and business development interests across the United States.

In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the RMS team would like to offer up to ten hours of complimentary consulting services to several early-stage startups and mission-driven organizations. For more information, contact info@redmaplestrategies.com

About Red Maple Strategies

Red Maple Strategies is a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing state and local government affairs and economic development services to businesses across the United States.

Contacts

Red Maple Strategies



Email: info@redmaplestrategies.com