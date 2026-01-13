RecordPoint Builds Momentum, Appointing Dean Gonsowski as CRO, and Craig Taylor as Director of Partners

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--RecordPoint, the data and AI governance platform trusted by regulated organizations worldwide, today announced two senior appointments as part of a strategic shift to address an evolving market racing to deploy AI safely and at scale.

Gonsowski, an experienced executive with deep domain expertise and a proven track record, joins RecordPoint as Chief Revenue Officer after senior leadership roles at information governance firms, including Gimmal and Active Navigation, where he led go-to-market and strategic growth initiatives, securing several exits.

Taylor joins RecordPoint as a Director of Partners after roles in pre-sales, post-sales delivery, customer success and partnerships at organizations including OneTrust and VMware.

RecordPoint CEO, Anthony Woodward said, “After years of failed AI pilots, companies are learning that trusted data is key to unlocking AI innovation. Dean and Craig will play key roles in addressing a market hungry for solutions and fostering a partner ecosystem.”

Incoming CRO, Gonsowski said, “Companies are realizing that data governance is vital for more than reducing risk. If they want AI initiatives that truly work at scale, they need data. RecordPoint will play a key role in enabling data governance as table stakes in the AI revolution, and I’m excited to come aboard to lead this next phase of growth.”

Craig Taylor said, “I’m excited to bring my years of experience in software, customer success, and channel partner ecosystems to a nimble company in a growth phase. My goal is to establish a thriving partner community that not only accelerates RecordPoint’s growth but also drives measurable business value for organizations navigating digital transformation.”

Gonsowski and Taylor are the latest senior hires for the company, joining an executive team that recently welcomed Brett Hooker as the company's first Chief Operating Officer, making plain the business’ focus on a global growth strategy as it scales operations to meet rising demand from regulated enterprises worldwide.

RecordPoint processes around 15 million data transactions per day — more than the NASDAQ – helping some of the world’s most heavily regulated organizations discover, classify and control their data. Its clients include the City of New York, Cupertino Electric, and Delaware Life, underscoring the company’s credibility in high-stakes data environments. The platform is also leveraged by Australia’s largest banks — Westpac, NAB, and Macquarie — as well as critical regulatory bodies such as APRA and ASIC.

These personnel moves come amid larger strategic initiatives. The company recently acquired Redactive, a permissions assurance solution that identifies and remediates excessive or misconfigured access. RecordPoint also launched RexCommand, a freemium shadow AI detection tool to identify unauthorized AI tools being used within their workforce. RexCommand is part of RecordPoint’s evolving AI governance suite, deployed across a range of sectors including banking, insurance, and government. It enables organizations to regain control over their data, establish clear governance frameworks, and mitigate the legal and ethical risks associated with AI proliferation.

These initiatives help RecordPoint address a market whose needs have evolved beyond pure information governance. Enterprises are racing to innovate with generative and agentic AI, requiring strong data and AI governance and AI governance to do so safely and at speed. With RecordPoint, organizations can ensure common governance rules and a central view of their data, supporting quicker and cheaper AI initiatives.

About RecordPoint

RecordPoint gives organizations a competitive edge with safer, more secure, better managed data. The platform empowers organizations to discover, govern, and control their data and AI for tighter compliance, more efficiency, and less risk. Businesses can trust that their data is accurate, private, and safe everywhere, all the time, for consistent confidence that’s backed by RecordPoint expertise and support. Founded in 2009, RecordPoint supports highly regulated companies and government agencies globally.

Media contact:

Daniel Delson

daniel@magnitude-growth.com