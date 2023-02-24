Record360 and Idealease Announce Preferred Supplier Partnership

Record360 Offers Digital Inspection Software for Heavy Equipment & Trucking Companies

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Record360 and Idealease recently announced a national partnership to deliver preferred offerings to Idealease locations.

With this partnership, Record360 offers photo and video inspections to capture your truck’s actual condition from a mobile device. Record360 also provides and maintains current, approved versions of the Idealease preventive maintenance inspections for both power and trailer in the US and Canada. This will help you speed up your inspection process and ensure you’re always working from Idealease’s most current version.

The initial Idealease and Record360 offering includes:

Digital documentation tools are crucial to reduce or even eliminate damage disputes. Now, Idealease locations who use Record360 have the ability to submit inspection reports and capture digital signatures, all in one place. With Record360 you can:

Take photos & videos to capture the (actual) condition of your truck

Fill out Idealease-approved preventive maintenance inspection forms

Automatically upload inspections to the Idealease Vehicle Maintenance module – no need to manually submit them!

Capture digital signatures

Access historical inspection records

Identify damage trends

Comments on the news:

“ Over the last year, Idealease locations have become quite successful with Record360,” said Damon Haber, Co-Founder of Record360. “ We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Idealease and start offering a customized product for their locations. This will empower their businesses to grow even more efficiently.”

Andy McEnaney, VP of Affiliate Services at Idealease, said, “ Our Record360 partnership will, without a doubt, decrease damage disputes and save valuable time in conducting standardized inspections for Idealease locations. Locations that have already begun using Record360 are beginning to realize these reductions.”

Furthermore McEnaney noted, “ There are a number of new technologies and regulation changes coming to the transportation industry in the next several years. The ability to customize and electronically address these changes — virtually on demand — will help maintain our locations’ efficiency.”

Pricing and availability:

Idealease pre-built forms and workflows are now available to Idealease locations for purchase.

About Record360

Founded in 2013, Record360 is used by customers like Aim Transportation Solutions, Coast Counties Peterbilt, and Kenworth of Louisiana to document the condition of their assets at the time of exchange. The company acts as an independent, third party to store time-stamped images as proof when there is a damage dispute. Record360 is used in over 2,000 locations nationwide. For more information about Record360, visit us at www.record360.com.

Contacts

Media

Kat Gillis



kat@record360.com

Sales

Damon Haber



dhaber@record360.com