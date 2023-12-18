Rebellion Defense Appoints Ben FitzGerald as CEO

Experienced Investor, Tenured Board Member, and Former Executive Chair Will Lead Rebellion Defense Through A Transformative Growth Phase

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NationalSecurity—Rebellion Defense is thrilled to announce the appointment of Executive Chair Ben FitzGerald as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2024. FitzGerald will replace Interim CEO Barry Sowerine, who will join the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).









FitzGerald’s appointment follows a comprehensive search for a visionary and seasoned leader with a strong background in technology and defense, along with a proven track record of driving business growth. The Board and CEO search committee unanimously endorsed the appointment, underscoring FitzGerald’s alignment with Rebellion Defense’s strategic goals.

Sowerine, speaking on behalf of the Board, expressed their enthusiasm: “Ben is a seasoned and thoughtful leader who has dedicated his professional life to advancing national security and protecting democracy. His proven leadership as our Executive Chair, deep understanding of Rebellion’s people and products, and demonstrated knowledge of the defense market uniquely position him to drive our future growth.”

With over 20 years of experience at the intersection of policymaking, technology, and national security, FitzGerald brings a wealth of knowledge garnered through roles at the Pentagon, Congress, and across private industry. His proven track record in business development, fundraising, and strategic vision, as demonstrated during his tenure as a partner at Lupa Systems and mentor to startups, further highlights his ability to drive growth and innovation.

As both an early investor since 2019 and Executive Chair since May 2023, FitzGerald possesses a deep understanding of Rebellion Defense’s core values and growth strategy. Moreover, his trusted reputation among the Board, senior leadership team, and employees guarantees a smooth transition and continued stability within the organization.

In response to his appointment, FitzGerald said, “I am deeply honored to lead Rebellion’s exceptional team. I’ve seen firsthand how Rebellion software empowers our nation’s defense capabilities. I’m excited to build on this foundation and continue working alongside our incredible team to drive our vision forward.”

Previously, FitzGerald was the Executive Director – Strategy, Data, and Design in the Pentagon’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. In that role, he led the most significant reorganization of defense acquisition since the Goldwater Nichols Act of 1986. FitzGerald has also served as a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, ran the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), was the founding Managing Director for the North American business of Noetic, and worked in several technology corporations including IBM and Unisys.

FitzGerald succeeds Interim CEO Barry Sowerwine, who steered the company through a strategic restructuring and led a fifty percent increase in annual revenue. Sowerwine will join the Board and continue serving as an advisor for go-to-market strategies.

Rebellion Defense, with its new leadership, is poised for innovation and growth, continuing to make significant contributions to 21st-century defense missions.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a technology company developing advanced software to ensure mission-critical organizations stay ahead of emerging national security threats. Rebellion Defense brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes of national security. For more information, visit rebelliondefense.com and follow Rebellion Defense on LinkedIn and X, @RebellionDef.

Contacts

Gia DeHart



press@rebelliondefense.com

+1 202-579-9523