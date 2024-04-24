reAlpha Tech Corp. Launches Claire, Real Estate’s First AI-powered, Zero-Commission Smart Buyer’s Agent

Claire guides homebuyers through every step of their journeys, from property search to closing the deal

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha”) (Nasdaq: AIRE), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced the launch of Claire, the real estate industry’s first generative AI-powered, zero-commission Smart Buyer’s Agent.





Claire’s introduction aligns with major shifts in the real estate sector after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) agreed to eliminate the standard 6 percent sales commission, which equates to approximately $100 billion in realtor fees paid annually. Claire offers a cost-free alternative for homebuyers by utilizing an AI-driven workflow that guides them through the home buying process.

Homebuyers can use Claire’s innovative conversational interface to guide them through every step of their journeys, from property search to closing the deal. By offering support 24/7, Claire is poised to make the homebuying process more efficient, enjoyable and cost-efficient. Claire matches buyers with their dream homes using over 400 data attributes and provides insights into market trends and property values. Additionally, Claire can assist with questions, booking property tours, submitting offers, and negotiations.

“We are excited to introduce Claire to homebuyers as we believe it represents a timely solution while the residential real estate industry is undergoing a significant reset,” said Mike Logozzo, President and COO of reAlpha. “Our goal when creating Claire was simple: to completely reinvent the homebuying process through the use of AI to help homebuyers find their dream home, at a great price, with the best experience.”

Claire is currently available to assist homebuyers in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward Counties. Its capabilities are complemented and supported by a team of licensed agents all powered by reAlpha Realty, LLC (“reAlpha Realty”), reAlpha’s fully licensed and insured real estate brokerage based in Miramar, Florida. These agents are readily available, if needed, on a no-obligation and commission-free basis to assist homebuyers using Claire. Importantly, reAlpha Realty will provide a rebate to the buyer from any buy-side commissions earned whenever offered, helping to offset a portion of the cost of the home.

“As a veteran real estate broker who has been involved in thousands of residential transactions, I’m convinced that incorporating generative AI in the home buying process is the natural next step in the industry’s evolution,” said Jorge Aldecoa, Chief Product Officer at reAlpha. “I’m proud to have created Claire alongside our talented technology team, and that reAlpha is able to offer this timely, differentiated and trust-inspiring solution to consumers.”

The creation and launch of Claire align with reAlpha’s mission to bring the multi-trillion-dollar global real estate industry into the digital era. reAlpha believes that over time, Claire has the potential to set the new standard for efficiency, accessibility and reliability when it comes to buying a new home, empowering home buyers to make informed decisions they can feel confident about.

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a real estate technology company with a mission to shape the property technology, or “proptech,” market landscape through the commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies and strategic synergistic acquisitions that complement our business model. For more information about reAlpha, visit www.realpha.com.

