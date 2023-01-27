RealDefense Acquires SUPERAntiSpyware From Support.com

The Fifth in Its Acquisition Spree of Security Technology Companies and Brands

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition–RealDefense LLC, a company that specializes in privacy, security, and productivity software and services, has completed its roll-up of SUPERAntiSpyware from Support.com for an undisclosed amount. This transaction marks the fifth consumer software brand acquisition for RealDefense since 2017, as part of its roll-up strategy.

SUPERAntiSpyware, founded in 2004, is known for its AI-powered malware detection engine and database. Its flagship product has over 65 million downloads and more than one million active users. The sale allows Support.com to focus on its core business of providing technical support solutions.

RealDefense plans to leverage its successful roll-up and M&A strategy of up-selling, cross-selling, and technology licensing to scale SUPERAntiSpyware to its full potential. RealDefense’s roll-up strategy focuses on acquiring software companies that offer privacy, cybersecurity, and productivity for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices, which it can market to consumers and small businesses through its network of 20,000+ retail stores, resellers, licensing partners, and affiliates in 33 countries.

“ We’re excited to welcome SUPERAntiSpyware into our portfolio of brands as part of our roll-up strategy, and we congratulate the team on building an amazing technology and product,” said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense.

About RealDefense LLC

RealDefense LLC, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, develops award-winning software that optimizes and secures digital devices. Its flagship product, iolo System Mechanic®, is consistently rated #1 by PC Magazine and has more than 1 million customers. Other privacy and security software brands in the RealDefense portfolio include: iolo, STOPzilla, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, Iolo VPN, GetMyDrivers, WarrantyStar, iolo SafeSearch, and SUPERAntiSpyware.

By leveraging telemetry and AI, RealDefense partners with leading brands to provide white-labeled privacy, security and productivity features and services to existing products.

Visit realdefen.se for more information.

