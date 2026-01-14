Realbotix Showcases First Public Embedded AI Conversation Between Two Humanoid Robots at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, showcased a successful demonstration of two fully autonomous AI-Powered humanoid robots having an unscripted conversation with each other at the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”) 2026. This demonstration showcases the autonomous nature of Realbotix robots and their ability to improvise a conversation using Realbotix’s proprietary AI software, running entirely on-device with proprietary models.

“Realbotix has specialized in robots for human interaction. In this case, we demonstrated that our robots can interact with each other. This is a true demonstration of physical AI in action, as the interaction was completely unscripted and lasted over two hours,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “Seeing Aria and David knowingly converse directly with one another in multiple languages, alongside a separate demonstration of our vision system engaging naturally with attendees, reinforces the strength of our technology and our leadership in embodied AI.”

During the live demonstration, Realbotix’s humanoid robots Aria and David engaged in real-time, autonomous conversation directly with one another, each powered by embedded AI and Realbotix’s advanced language model. The conversation was conducted successfully across multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German, highlighting Realbotix’s multilingual conversational capabilities and the flexibility of its embodied AI platform. A video of this interaction can be seen here.

In a separate demonstration, Realbotix also showcased its vision system through a third, humanoid robot. The patented vision system, located within the robot’s eyes, enabled the robot to verbally communicate and interact with attendees. This included recognizing individuals, interpreting voice and facial cues for emotional recognition and visual tracking of people in a natural, conversational manner. This demonstration highlighted Realbotix’s progress in real-time visual perception and human-robot interaction.

Realbotix believes this marks one of the first public demonstrations of a fully autonomous, unscripted, embedded AI-driven conversation between two physical humanoid robots lasting over two hours.

CES 2026 provided a global stage for Realbotix to present these advancements to industry leaders, technologists, investors, and media, further validating Realbotix’s continued innovation in autonomous, interactive robotic systems.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix’s patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com: Product site

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site

