Reading Horizons® Elevate Wins Tech & Learning’s 2025 Award of Excellence for Secondary Education

Structured Literacy Program Recognized for Supporting Older Learners with Foundational Reading Needs

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reading Horizons®, a trusted leader in structured literacy for more than 40 years, today announced that Reading Horizons Elevate Essentials has been named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 Secondary Education category.

Reading Horizons Elevate addresses a critical gap in secondary literacy intervention through its unique combination of a legacy in explicit, systematic, and sequential instruction in phonics and decoding. The program's blended instructional model provides the foundational skills instruction older students need, reducing teacher burden while delivering personalized learning paths that support both educator effectiveness and measurable student progress.

The program with particular focus on English Learners (ELs), students with dyslexia, and striving readers, combines structured, teacher-led instruction with adaptive software to help older learners master the patterns and structure of the English language—addressing foundational skills gaps these students often missed earlier in their education.

“Secondary students with gaps in foundational reading skills need intervention programs designed specifically for older learners—built to close gaps quickly,” said Shantell Berrett Blake, vice president of education and outreach at Reading Horizons. “Elevate was designed to solve this exact challenge through explicit, systematic instruction and engaging, age-appropriate resources. This recognition from Tech & Learning validates the impact educators we work with are seeing in their classrooms.”

The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors. It's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"The awards brought a huge number of high quality entries," shared the Tech & Learning editorial team. "Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

ABOUT READING HORIZONS

For over 40 years, Reading Horizons® has partnered with educators to combat illiteracy through effective, research-based reading instruction. Grounded in Structured Literacy, Reading Horizons provides Pre-K–12 core literacy, K–5 supplemental foundational and language literacy, and K–12 intervention solutions that help all students become confident readers. Learn more at readinghorizons.com and listen to Literacy Talks, a podcast exploring fresh perspectives on literacy, learning, and teaching.

For more information, visit www.readinghorizons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Seabolt

jenn@teakmedia.com

808-372-9065