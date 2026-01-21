Reading Horizons® Discovery Approved for Michigan’s List of Evidence-Based Tier-1 Reading Curricula

Reading Horizons® Discovery is now a verified, science-of-reading-aligned resource that meets Michigan’s rigorous standards for foundational literacy instruction.

KAYSVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reading Horizons, a trusted leader in structured literacy for more than 40 years, today announced that Reading Horizons® Discovery has been approved for inclusion on the Michigan Department of Education’s (MDE) list of Evidence-Based Tier-1, Class-Wide Elementary Reading Curricula for Foundational Skills and Word Recognition. This designation means Michigan educators can confidently use Reading Horizons® Discovery as an evidence-based, state-approved curriculum for foundational literacy instruction.

“Michigan’s strong commitment to early literacy sets a powerful example for students and educators alike,” said Trisha Thomas, president at Reading Horizons. “Being named a Tier 1, evidence-based curriculum by a state with such rigorous literacy standards validates our science-of-reading approach and reinforces our mission to equip educators with tools that help every child become a confident reader.”

This approval follows MDE’s release of the state-approved curricula required by Public Act 146 of 2024, a landmark literacy and dyslexia law aimed at improving early literacy achievement across the state. Under Public Act 146, the MDE is required to provide districts with evidence-based curricula that research has shown to improve literacy outcomes. By selecting from this approved list, districts ensure they use materials that directly support Goal 2 of Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan: improving early literacy achievement.

"Improving literacy is my top priority in putting Michigan Students First," said State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko in MDE's announcement. "We also need to use research-based reading curricula in our schools to improve literacy outcomes and increase student achievement.”

With four public districts and four private school systems in Michigan already using Reading Horizons® Discovery, the region is poised to replicate the exceptional success seen in neighboring Ohio.

Data from Ohio’s Tipp City Exempted Village Schools demonstrates how the program drives measurable literacy growth. After 3 years of using Reading Horizons, the district reported that 71% of students moved from off-track to on-track during the transition from 1st to 2nd grade. Additionally, ELA state proficiency scores soared across upper elementary grades:

3rd Grade: 85% reading proficiently

86% reading proficiently 5th Grade: 92% reading proficiently

To learn more about Reading Horizons® Discovery, visit: https://readinghorizons.com/reading-curriculum/elementary-reading-curriculum/

About Reading Horizons® Discovery

Reading Horizons® Discovery provides educators with a tech-enabled, systematic approach to teaching foundational literacy. Grounded in the science of reading, the program empowers teachers to deliver effective, explicit phonics instruction that helps students—including those with dyslexia—build the essential skills necessary for reading proficiency.

About Reading Horizons

For over 40 years, Reading Horizons® has equipped educators to eradicate illiteracy with innovative, tech-enabled reading instruction. Grounded in the latest science of reading research, Reading Horizons provides effective foundational and comprehensive Pre-K–12 literacy solutions that empower teachers to accelerate student success. Beyond classroom resources, Reading Horizons fosters professional growth and community through Literacy Talks, a leading podcast where literacy experts and practitioners share insights, strategies, and inspiration for transforming reading instruction.

For more information, visit www.readinghorizons.com.

