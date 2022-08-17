Reach New Levels of Total Immersion with Logitech Chorus for Meta Quest 2

Logitech Chorus Reaches New Levels of Immersive, Ultra-Realistic Audio Thanks to a New Approach to Headset Design with Custom-Tuned Off-Ear Acoustics.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech today announced a new integrated audio solution designed from the ground up for Meta Quest 2 to be the ultimate audio integration, the Logitech Chorus.

“From the start, we wanted to help more people discover all that VR has to offer,” said Vadim Kogan, head of AR/VR business group at Logitech. “Chorus enhances the fit and comfort of Meta Quest 2, while allowing those who love long play sessions to stay immersed in their favorite games and experiences through the audio integration in a comfortable design built for the VR gamer.”

The new Logitech Chorus reaches a new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio thanks to a new approach to headset design with custom-tuned off-ear acoustics. Featuring an open-back design, rotating speakers, and an integrated strap solution, this new design is the optimal solution for Meta 2 Quest users, allowing them to stay cool, while moving fast and free in the Metaverse. Nothing in or around your ear interferes with your game, your workout, or your creativity.

“Logitech Chorus combines the realistic audio that gamers want with the comfort and convenience that people need, all at a price that is lower than similarly featured audio solutions on the market today,” said Matt Green, senior manager, acoustics engineering at Logitech. “Chorus is more than the next step in audio for VR, it represents years of feedback from developers, gamers, and the VR community, and we couldn’t be more excited for this addition to the immersive VR experience.”

Logitech Chorus is the first high-performance off-ear audio solution designed specifically for Meta Quest 2, featuring big open-back audio drivers to create an immersive experience for the virtual world.

With the premium BMR drivers, gamers will hear all the big moments and the smallest details. Custom-tuned off-ear acoustics allows you to be immersed in the virtual world, but also be aware of the real world around you.

Weighing in at 6.42 oz (182 grams), the Logitech Chorus is lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Chorus stays in place on your VR headset and never needs to be removed or unplugged.

Once connected, CHORUS is fully integrated with USB-C passthrough. No separate power source is needed. Watch movies all day with the power cable attached.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Chorus for Meta Quest 2 is expected to retail for $99.99, and will be available at Logitech, and major retailers. For more information, please visit our website, our blog, or connect with us @Logitech.

