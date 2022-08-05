Razorfish and Korea Blockchain Week Explore Cultural Relevance as a Catalyst for Mainstream Adoption of Emerging Technology

Presented by Razorfish as part of Korea Blockchain Week 2022, the Day 1 panel will feature Bobby Hundreds, Betty, Jeff Hood, and Kai Henry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NFTs--Razorfish, a global leader in marketing transformation, today announced an addition to the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 lineup with a panel discussion focused on the connection between cultural relevancy and mainstream adoption of NFTs.

Hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week 2022 brings together leaders from around the world for keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops that explore the foremost cutting-edge technologies and innovations impacting brands today, including blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT, metaverse, Web3, and more.

Presented by Razorfish, “Cultural Relevancy and Mainstream Adoption of NFTs” will be produced and moderated by Drew Kim (founder, Sleepy Tiger) and features a curated slate of panelists that will generate an authentic and engaging discussion about what it will take to drive mainstream adoption by both individuals and brands alike. Panelists include:

Bobby Hundreds , Co-founder of Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds and the Adam Bomb Squad NFT collection

, Co-founder of Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds and the Adam Bomb Squad NFT collection Betty , Co-founder of Deadfellaz, a PFP NFT collection minted on the Ethereum blockchain

, Co-founder of Deadfellaz, a PFP NFT collection minted on the Ethereum blockchain Jeff Hood , Co-founder and CEO of Metacurio, a Web3 creative studio

, Co-founder and CEO of Metacurio, a Web3 creative studio Kai Henry, Chief Strategy Officer of FaZe Clan, a next-generation e-sports and entertainment organization

“Razorfish was founded on the premise that disruptive technology would become ubiquitous, which no one would disagree has held true,” says Josh Campo, president, Razorfish. “With ubiquity comes pressure for brands to not only nimbly flex into the emerging spaces their customers are embracing, but to resonate through purpose, relevance and innovation. Our nearly 30-year heritage is grounded in partnering with our clients to do exactly that, which is why we’re proud to bring together these pioneering entrepreneurs to have this powerful conversation at Korea Blockchain Week 2022.”

Since creating the first animated website and banner ads in the early 1990s, Razorfish has been a leader in driving marketing transformation for clients around the world, illustrated this year through several, high-profile client activations oriented around the metaverse and broader Web3. Furthermore, findings from research by Razorfish and VICE Media Group have reinforced both the magnitude and importance of the opportunity for brands in the emerging technology of the metaverse and Web3, particularly when underpinned by clear and resonant brand purpose.

Korea Blockchain Week 2022—Asia’s largest blockchain event—takes place during the week of August 7 at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas, with the Razorfish panel taking place on Monday, August 8th from 4:00-4:30 PM on Stage Busan.

About Razorfish

Razorfish is a global leader in marketing transformation. We help brands and businesses grow by creating unforgettable experiences that connect and enrich people’s lives. A digital pioneer since the dawn of the internet, we’re back to write a new chapter. Everything we make starts with people. Our 1,400 strategy, data, creative and technology experts combine digital innovation, data and cultural insights to help us understand what people want at every part of the journey. Through capabilities in products & platforms; physical & digital; and campaigns & content, we turn ideas into experiences that make a difference for our clients, their customers, and the world we all live in.

Learn more at razorfish.com. Twitter: @wearerazorfish | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook. Razorfish is part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], a global leader in communication.

Contacts

Media:

David LaBar, Razorfish (New York)



646.456.4505



david.labar@razorfish.com

Margaret Key, MSL (Seoul)



margaret.key@mslgroup.com