RAVE Computer Wins 2022 Macomb Business Award, “Manufacturer of the Year”

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ImmersiveTechnology—RAVE Computer, a leader in the development of purpose-built computing solutions, formally shared today that leaders from Macomb County recently recognized RAVE Computer with a Macomb Business Award at the 10th annual awards ceremony. The award honors RAVE Computer in the Manufacturer of the Year category for its work providing purpose-built compute solutions and immersive innovations.

“A huge thanks to Macomb County Government for the honor of this award and for the resources they offer our community,” shared Stacey Ferguson, President, RAVE Computer, in her acceptance speech at the event. “Special thanks to our partners Intel, NVIDIA, Varjo, National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Oakland University Augmented Reality Center (ARC) that make it possible to build innovative, custom compute solutions, and to our clients that bring us challenges to overcome and let us continue to find new ways to innovate. Thank you to Rick Darter, our co-founder that started this journey for RAVE 34 years ago. And most of all, thank you to all 35 people on our incredible team. Our team is the heart and soul of everything that we do. What a joy it is to get to do what you love every day and to like the people you’re working with!

“This award is validation that you can be a small business and make a large impact on your entire community,” continued Ferguson on local integration of immersive technology. “We know that AR and XR will continue transform the way we learn, work, and play, and we’re beyond excited to bring this transformation to everyone in our local community!”

RAVE Computer also participated in Macomb County’s 9th annual MFG day, which collectively saw an estimated 2,455 students tour 54 different companies with 70 tours completed of local manufacturing environments, including RAVE Computer. RAVE Computer’s facility tour highlighted an overview of accounting and front office roles, product development roles, shipping and receiving roles, a demonstration of XR technology in RAVE’s Immersive RenderBEAST Zone, as well as a deep dive into RAVE’s work manufacturing custom computers and their components.

RAVE’s RenderBEAST™ Zone, a fully immersive green screen room dedicated to experiencing a wide variety of AR/XR/VR technology is available and open for companies to meet with RAVE and experience the technology firsthand. Use cases for immersive technology continue to expand and cover industries such as legal, first responders, automotive, design and architecture, education, and construction. Use cases including design and training and safety are popular across multiple industries as more companies embrace technology to speed up training at a fraction of the cost of real world experience. Contact RAVE today to discuss integrating and optimizing custom compute to power your immersive solutions.

About RAVE Computer

For over 30 years, RAVE Computer has helped people overcome challenges through innovation, specializing in the design, optimization, and integration of purpose built compute solutions. The company’s deep relationships with technology OEMs such as Varjo, NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD give it priority access to the most cutting-edge technology allowing extraordinary support for client solution life-cycle management. RAVE Computer’s engineers and account teams strive to serve as trusted advisors and an extension of each client’s team and vision by understanding and creating optimized solutions. RAVE is a woman-owned small business. To learn more about our products and to reach out with a use case for collaboration and optimization, contact RAVE Computer at info@rave.com or call (800) 966-7283. Stay connected to RAVE Computer’s latest news, views and announcements by visiting http://www.rave.com/ and following RAVE Computer on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rave-computer

Contacts

Media Contact

April Gray

(800) 966-7283



marketing@rave.com