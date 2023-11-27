RAVE Computer showcases new Varjo XR-4 headset in stunning new collaborative demo at I/ITSEC, the World’s Largest Modeling, Simulation and Training Event

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IITSEC—RAVE Computer, a leader in the manufacturing of purpose-built computing solutions, today announced it will debut a stunning new training and simulation collaboration at I/ITSEC 2023, the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training event in Orlando, Florida.





The collaboration combines the latest technologies from RAVE Computer, Varjo, and NVIDIA – three industry leaders in immersive technology. The collaborative sand table demo located in RAVE’s Booth #1059 will showcase the brand-new Varjo XR-4 headset powered by the RAVE RenderBEAST™ XLT – a multi-GPU tower optimized for lightning-fast image generation that leverages the power of multiple NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs. The demo was built using the latest version of NVIDIA Omniverse™, a development platform for connecting and building generative AI-enabled 3D pipelines, tools, applications, and services based on the Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) framework. The platform was used to geospatially fuse real-world terrain from Cesium 3D Tiles for stunning clarity and details, as well as to enable real-time ray-tracing in virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) for physically accurate scenes that adapt to any changes in the environment or light sources. The result a crystal-clear mixed-reality demo that’s geographically and physically accurate.

“RAVE Computer’s collaboration with Varjo and NVIDIA reflects our dedication to advancing training and simulation in the defense industry,” shared Stacey Ferguson, President and Owner of RAVE Computer. “This innovative immersive demo highlights the art of what’s possible in mixed reality. From the removal of base stations to the addition of real-time ray tracing within VR and XR, scene fidelity is now more real than ever – vastly improving the user experience, effectiveness of training and simulation, and military preparedness.”

Varjo today announced their XR-4 series, their newest line of headsets with advanced capabilities such as inside-out-tracking and gaze-driven mixed reality autofocus cameras. RAVE Computer is the only Varjo Reseller to have an XR-4 demo available during I/ITSEC. RAVE’s flagship workstation, the RenderBEAST, has been tested and is Varjo Certified to power the new XR-4 headset. In anticipation of the new HMD release, RAVE has placed a significant XR-4 stocking order to provide quick turns on orders for the RAVE + Varjo ‘Better Together’ Immersive Bundle. RAVE’s bundled XR solution contains an HMD of choice, customized compute, monitor, keyboard/mouse, and other peripherals in a wheeled Pelican case with custom foam and telescoping handle.

RAVE Computer has maintained Partner of the Year status with Varjo for over two years, and is currently the only Varjo Elite Reseller in North America.

RAVE Computer is also an Elite Visualization Solution Provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network.

Praise for the RenderBEAST

“When launching the XR-4, Varjo chose RAVE’s RenderBEAST workstation for the best possible experience.” John Burwell, Global Head of Simulation and Training, Varjo.

“RAVE’s RenderBEAST line of computers unleashes the full potential of NVIDIA RTX GPUs, harnessing their power for unparalleled performance.” Kevin Berce, Senior Director, Public Sector Software, NVIDIA.

RAVE’s RenderBEAST lineup is designed to be customized and adapted to customer specifications. Boasting compact form factor and whisper-quiet performance, it has been rigorously tuned to achieve optimal balance between power, performance, thermal management, and acoustic output to ensure customers have a balanced system that can run in boost mode for extended periods. This balanced approach delivers highly efficient workflows, allowing maximum compute power to deliver professional AR/VR/XR experiences.

Training at the Point of Need

RAVE has been a trusted advisor to Federal Intelligence, Defense, and Commercial sectors delivering cutting-edge computer hardware solutions optimized for high-fidelity training and simulation experiences. RAVE Computer solutions provide customers with the flexibility to train in traditional physical simulators, or also use more portable approaches that leverage HMD technologies that deliver a realistic, immersive, VR/XR environment while saving up to 90% in training costs. RAVE has extensive experience in modifying systems to meet the environments in which they’ll operate, enabling customers to train at the point of need and move complex training into a true-to-life immersive environment. RAVE’s training and simulation offerings include hardware for image generators, battle master controllers, GPU-intensive applications, after-action review, basic skills trainer, table-top trainer, maintenance training, instructor operator stations, terrain database, authoring, recording, and content development.

About RAVE Computer

For over 35 years, RAVE Computer has helped people overcome challenges through innovation, specializing in the design, optimization, and integration of purpose-built compute solutions. RAVE Computer strives to serve as trusted advisors and an extension of each client’s team and vision by understanding each unique use case and creating optimized solutions. RAVE is a woman-owned small business. To learn more about our products and to reach out with a use case for collaboration and optimization, stop by RAVE Booth #1059 while at I/ITSEC, contact RAVE Computer at info@rave.com, or call (800) 966-7283. Stay connected to RAVE Computer’s latest news, views and announcements by visiting http://www.rave.com/ and following RAVE Computer on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rave-computer

Varjo (pronounced Var-yo) makes revolutionary VR/XR hardware and software that together allow you to see and experience virtual and augmented content just as clearly as you see the analog world around us. Its virtual and mixed reality headsets take users to another level of performance and emotional immersion – recreating the exact feeling and conditions of real life, allowing better performance and faster learning. www.varjo.com

I/ITSEC (pronounced IT-seck) is an acronym representing the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC). It is the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event. Held annually in Orlando, Florida, USA, I/ITSEC consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, and a massive commercial exhibit hall, where RAVE Computer’s innovative solutions can be found in over a dozen different I/ITSEC exhibitor booths. I/ITSEC is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting. The NTSA is an affiliate subsidiary of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). Hence, I/ITSEC also emphasizes themes related to defense and security. www.iitsec.org

