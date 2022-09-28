RangeForce Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Standard Validates Cloud-based Team Cyber Readiness Platform Meets the Highest Standards for Security, Availability and Confidentiality

MANASSAS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SOCRangeForce, the company that empowers team cyber defense readiness at scale, today announced it has received a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This rigorous, independent assessment of the company’s internal security controls serves as validation that its systems adhere to the highest standards for security, confidentiality, availability, privacy and processing integrity.

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers. SOC 2 is designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud.

“The RangeForce cloud-based platform uses real-world exercises, tools and attack scenarios to enable organizations to build cyber readiness and improve their ability to detect and respond to threats,” said Taavi Must, CEO of RangeForce. “SOC 2 Type II certification assures customers that our systems meet and exceed the strictest industry standards for security, availability and confidentiality. Achieving this major milestone supports our commitment to the security and integrity of our users’ data.”

An audit conducted by BARR Advisor confirmed that RangeForce met the security Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). For more information on SOC 2 Type II certification, visit:

https://www.aicpa.org/interestareas/frc/assuranceadvisoryservices/sorhome.html.

About RangeForce

RangeForce empowers cyber defense readiness at scale. Refine individual and team capabilities against the latest threats with a continuous approach to cybersecurity skills development. See real threats in action and sharpen the skills needed to defend your organization with interactive modules, challenges, and team-based threat exercises that reflect the real world. Visit www.rangeforce.com to learn more.

