Rambus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Exceeded guidance for Q3 revenue and earnings

Delivered record quarterly product revenue driven by memory interface chips

Generated $80 million in cash from operations

Initiated $100 million accelerated share repurchase program

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. GAAP revenue for the third quarter was $112.2 million, licensing billings were $62.2 million, product revenue was $58.6 million, and contract and other revenue was $23.7 million. The Company also generated $80 million in cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter.

“Rambus had an excellent performance in the third quarter, exceeding guidance and delivering record cash and product revenue,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “Our strategic focus and strong execution in data center, combined with a diverse portfolio of offerings, drive the company’s long-term profitable growth and enable consistent capital returns to our stockholders.”

Quarterly Financial Review – GAAP Three Months Ended



September 30, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 58.6 $ 36.7 Royalties 29.9 33.1 Contract and other revenue 23.7 11.5 Total revenue 112.2 81.3 Cost of product revenue 21.9 13.1 Cost of contract and other revenue 1.5 1.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue) 3.6 3.8 Total operating expenses (1) 68.3 58.2 Operating income $ 16.9 $ 4.7 Operating margin 15 % 6 % Net income $ 0.9 $ 3.7 Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80.0 $ 46.0

_________________________________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.4 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Quarterly Financial Review – Supplemental Information(1) Three Months Ended



September 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $ 62.2 $ 66.1 Product revenue (GAAP) $ 58.6 $ 36.7 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 23.7 $ 11.5 Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 21.8 $ 13.1 Cost of contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 1.5 $ 1.5 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 54.6 $ 48.2 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 1.6 $ (0.2 ) Diluted share count (GAAP) 112 114

_______________________________________ (1) See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $112.2 million. The Company also had licensing billings of $62.2 million, product revenue of $58.6 million, and contract and other revenue of $23.7 million. The Company had GAAP cost of revenue of $27.0 million and operating expenses of $68.3 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $77.9 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue). The Company’s basic share count was 110 million shares and its diluted share count was 112 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022 were $264.8 million, a decrease of $86.8 million from June 30, 2022, mainly due to $100 million paid in connection with an accelerated share repurchase program, $58.9 million paid in connection with the repayment of 2023 senior notes, $14.4 million paid in connection with the settlement of warrants, partially offset by $80 million in cash generated by operating activities and proceeds of $19.3 million from the settlement of senior convertible note hedges.

2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth fourth quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions) GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $59 – $65 $59 – $65 Product revenue (GAAP) $63 – $69 $63 – $69 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $21 – $27 $21 – $27 Total operating costs and expenses $100 – $96 $86 – $82 Interest and other income (expense), net $0 ($1) Diluted share count 110 110

_________________________________________ (1) See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates” table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $59 million and $65 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $29 million and $35 million, product revenue to be between $63 million and $69 million and contract and other revenue to be between $21 million and $27 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $100 million and $96 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $86 million and $82 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of ($1 million), tax rate of 24% and diluted share count of 110 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($10 million), amortization expense ($4 million), non-cash interest expense ($0.1 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($1 million).

Conference Call

The Company’s management will discuss the results of the quarter during a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT today. The call, audio and slides will be available online at investor.rambus.com and a replay will be available for the next week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+44) 204-525-0658 (international) with ID# 714912.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expense on abandoned operating leases, change in fair value of earn-out liability, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net, realized loss on sale of marketable securities sold for the purpose of notes repurchase, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company’s performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current period’s portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company’s operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business.

Expense on abandoned operating leases. Reflects the expense on building leases that were abandoned. The Company excludes these charges because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Change in fair value of earn-out liability. This change is due to adjustments to acquisition purchase consideration. The Company excludes these adjustments because such adjustments are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Gain on sale of equity security. The Company has excluded gain on sale of equity security as this is not a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operations.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company has excluded loss on extinguishment of debt as this represents a cost of repurchasing its existing convertible notes and is not a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operations.

Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net. The Company has excluded its loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net, as this represents cost and benefits of repurchasing its convertible notes and is not a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operations.

Realized loss on sale of marketable securities sold for the purpose of notes repurchase. The Company has excluded its realized loss on sale of marketable securities sold for the purpose of repurchasing its convertible notes as this is not a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operations.

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurs non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company’s ongoing operations.

Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2022 and 2021, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company’s planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus’ expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company’s ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company’s outlook and financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 and related drivers, and the Company’s ability to effectively manage supply chain shortages. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company’s management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company’s business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the COVID-19 and its variants. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,559 $ 107,891 Marketable securities 123,289 377,718 Accounts receivable 38,547 44,065 Unbilled receivables 142,037 135,608 Inventories 14,161 8,482 Prepaids and other current assets 14,584 10,600 Total current assets 474,177 684,364 Intangible assets, net 54,856 58,420 Goodwill 292,038 278,810 Property, plant and equipment, net 78,563 56,035 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,232 23,712 Deferred tax assets 2,803 4,047 Unbilled receivables 37,914 123,018 Other assets 3,473 4,240 Total assets $ 969,056 $ 1,232,646 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,405 $ 11,279 Accrued salaries and benefits 16,654 20,945 Convertible notes 10,368 163,687 Deferred revenue 23,460 24,755 Income taxes payable 20,024 20,607 Operating lease liabilities 5,435 5,992 Other current liabilities 20,085 20,002 Total current liabilities 116,431 267,267 Long-term liabilities: Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,093 29,099 Long-term income taxes payable 7,818 21,424 Deferred tax liabilities 25,746 23,985 Other long-term liabilities 39,084 28,475 Total long-term liabilities 102,741 102,983 Total stockholders’ equity 749,884 862,396 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 969,056 $ 1,232,646

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 58,619 $ 36,710 $ 159,890 $ 98,661 Royalties 29,878 33,044 108,380 103,813 Contract and other revenue 23,747 11,528 64,156 34,049 Total revenue 112,244 81,282 332,426 236,523 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 21,953 13,157 60,767 35,989 Cost of contract and other revenue 1,455 1,456 3,053 4,029 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,576 3,813 10,375 12,638 Total cost of revenue 26,984 18,426 74,195 52,656 Gross profit 85,260 62,856 258,231 183,867 Operating expenses: Research and development 39,295 35,592 118,648 99,415 Sales, general and administrative 26,198 22,210 79,409 67,956 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 433 359 1,259 817 Restructuring charges — — — 368 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 2,411 — (1,889 ) — Total operating expenses 68,337 58,161 197,427 168,556 Operating income 16,923 4,695 60,804 15,311 Interest income and other income (expense), net 6,385 2,726 10,483 8,088 Loss on extinguishment of debt (17,129 ) — (83,626 ) — Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net (2,302 ) — (10,585 ) — Interest expense (437 ) (2,672 ) (1,390 ) (7,969 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (13,483 ) 54 (85,118 ) 119 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,440 4,749 (24,314 ) 15,430 Provision for income taxes 2,501 1,073 5,945 3,201 Net income (loss) $ 939 $ 3,676 $ (30,259 ) $ 12,229 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation Basic 109,968 108,989 110,102 111,103 Diluted 111,962 113,661 110,102 114,954

Rambus Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cost of product revenue $ 21,953 $ 13,157 Adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense (142 ) (101 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 21,811 $ 13,056 Total operating expenses $ 68,337 $ 58,161 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (8,730 ) (7,381 ) Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense (1,627 ) (1,658 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (433 ) (359 ) Expense on abandoned operating leases (520 ) (521 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liability (2,411 ) — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 54,616 $ 48,242 Interest and other income (expense), net $ (13,483 ) $ 54 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (1,248 ) (2,163 ) Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 33 1,927 Gain on sale of equity security (3,547 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 17,129 — Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net 2,302 — Realized loss on sale of marketable securities sold for the purpose of notes repurchase 450 — Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 1,636 $ (182 )

Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates (Unaudited) 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022 (In millions) Low High Forward-looking operating costs and expenses $ 100.3 $ 96.3 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (10.3 ) (10.3 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 86.0 $ 82.0 Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net $ 0.4 $ 0.4 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (1.0 ) (1.0 ) Non-cash interest expense 0.1 0.1 Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ (0.5 ) $ (0.5 )

