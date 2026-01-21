Ramboll and Acutro Form Strategic Alliance to Drive Smarter, More Sustainable Intelligent Buildings

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Smartbuildings--Ramboll, a global leader in engineering, architecture, and consultancy, has entered into a strategic, collaborative partnership with Acutro, specialists in building performance improvement and predictive, data-led maintenance. The partnership brings together Ramboll’s global engineering expertise and Acutro’s digital building intelligence capabilities, creating synergies that support innovation, learning, and value creation for both organisations and their clients.

The collaboration enables Ramboll to explore advanced building intelligence tools that can strengthen its digital design capability, while providing Acutro with the opportunity to apply and evolve its platform across complex, real-world projects. Together, the partners will help clients make more informed decisions about performance, lifecycle value, and operational risk.

The multi-year relationship provides Ramboll with access to Acutro’s cloud-native platform, creating opportunities to integrate real-time performance analytics, predictive insights, and digital asset management into selected design and delivery workflows. In parallel, Acutro benefits from close collaboration with Ramboll’s multidisciplinary teams, gaining insights into design, delivery, and operational challenges across global markets. This shared approach allows both parties to evaluate how digital building intelligence can support more resilient engineering, better asset optimisation, and improved long-term building outcomes.

Potential benefits of the partnership include:

Enhanced insight into performance outcomes to inform early-stage design and operational decision-making

Improved ability to advise clients on lifecycle cost, risk, and optimisation strategies

Integration of digital capabilities that support sustainability, compliance, and reporting needs

Expanded capacity to support owners and operators managing complex portfolios in regulated markets

New opportunities for both organisations to differentiate their offerings through performance-led, data-driven solutions

“Ramboll is committed to advancing our digital capabilities in ways that strengthen our advisory, design, and delivery outcomes,” said Frank Schwartz, Global Director, High Rise & Complex Buildings, Ramboll. “Our partnership with Acutro creates a collaborative environment where engineering expertise and real-time data come together. By working closely, we can test new approaches, learn from live performance insights, and jointly develop solutions that support better design decisions and long-term asset performance.”

Commenting on the partnership, Marvin Martin, Co-Founder and CRO of Acutro, said: “Ramboll’s engineering expertise and global project footprint provide an ideal environment for understanding how digital intelligence can support better building outcomes. This collaboration allows us to work alongside leading engineers, refine our platform through real-world application, and deliver greater value for building owners and users.”

Jevon Hughes, Co-Founder and CEO of Acutro, added: “There is growing interest in buildings that can adapt and improve over time. This partnership reflects a shared ambition to help clients move from static design information toward living, data-enabled assets that perform better throughout their lifecycle.”

Initial activity will focus on selected projects in the UK, with the potential for broader adoption based on demonstrated value, client interest, and emerging opportunities across Ramboll’s global buildings practice.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is one of the leading global engineering, architecture, and consultancy firms, founded in Denmark. With more than 18,000 experts in 35 countries, Ramboll creates sustainable solutions across Buildings, Transport, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, and Architecture & Landscape.

About Acutro

Acutro is the operating system for buildings, delivering real-time intelligence, automation, and predictive insights across the entire property lifecycle. Trusted by leading owners, operators, and managing agents, Acutro turns buildings into high-performing, sustainable assets.

