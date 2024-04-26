“RALLY ON” in TopSpin® 2K25 Now Available Worldwide

Experience the revival of the beloved tennis franchise with Standard Edition and Grand Slam® Edition cover athletes Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and Deluxe Edition cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, alongside gameplay that provides a real tennis feel, all four Grand Slam® Tournaments, and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K announced TopSpin® 2K25, a revival of the beloved tennis simulation video game series developed by Hangar 13, is available now on PlayStation® 5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Featuring competitive single-player and multiplayer modes, all four historic Grand Slam® Tournaments, 25 playable pros, and much more, TopSpin 2K25 is sure to satisfy seasoned tennis aficionados and newcomers to the virtual court alike. Fans can check out the launch trailer, which features cover athlete Frances Tiafoe facing off against iconic rapper and tennis aficionado Pusha T, plus an appearance by tennis icon John McEnroe, as well as the gameplay trailer, which shows cover athlete Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev, Andre Agassi vs. Pete Sampras, Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys, as well as several other members of the game’s roster and custom MyPLAYERs in action.









“After over a decade since the last iteration of TopSpin, we’re excited to be able to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world,” said Remi Ercolani, Gaming Director at Hangar 13. “TopSpin 2K25 gives players an authentic tennis experience by providing deep personalization, iconic venues, enhanced gameplay, and more, and we are very proud of the work we’ve done to bring this experience to tennis fans everywhere.”

TopSpin 2K25 features a series of innovations and hallmarks of the sport, including:

Win the career GRAND SLAM® : Create your own custom MyPLAYER, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam® Champion in MyCAREER;

: Create your own custom MyPLAYER, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam® Champion in MyCAREER; Compete at iconic venues : Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in TopSpin 2K25 . 48 unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam® tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play;

: Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in . 48 unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam® tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play; Tennis Legends & Rising Stars : Play as cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams or serve up smashing highlights as the new wave of cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe. Step onto the court as legends like John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, or pit the greats of the past, such as Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras, against rising stars of today, like Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev, and Matteo Berrettini. Choose from 25 playable pros, some with unique animations, attributes, and playstyles, and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online;

: Play as cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams or serve up smashing highlights as the new wave of cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe. Step onto the court as legends like John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, or pit the greats of the past, such as Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras, against rising stars of today, like Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev, and Matteo Berrettini. Choose from 25 playable pros, some with unique animations, attributes, and playstyles, and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online; Personalize your MyPLAYER : Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and more;

: Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands including Nike, adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and more; Dominate the court online : Test your custom MyPLAYER’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPLAYERs on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support;

: Test your custom MyPLAYER’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPLAYERs on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support; Train with John McEnroe : From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface;

: From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface; 2K Soundtrack : The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including “Heartbreak Feels So Good” (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with TopSpin 2K as an official Off Court Ambassador. TopSpin 2K25 also features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT;

: The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including “Heartbreak Feels So Good” (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with as an official Off Court Ambassador. also features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT; Centre Court Pass: Centre Court Passes feature live, online Seasons that run from 8-10 weeks, with six Centre Court Passes planned for the first year. The Centre Court Pass for Season 1 will be available as TopSpin 2K25 launches and will be themed around Roland-Garros.

TopSpin 2K25 Editions

TopSpin 2K25 features four editions* of the game: Standard Edition, Standard Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Grand Slam® Edition:

The Standard Edition is available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S);

is available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition is available for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account;

is available for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The includes the across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account; The Deluxe Edition is available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition (with dual-gen entitlement for console), Under the Lights Pack, plus New Wave Pack featuring Alternate Outfits for Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, plus a collection of additional apparel, and the Rookie Rise Pack which features a MyPlayer Boost and 1700 VC;

is available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The includes the Standard Edition (with dual-gen entitlement for console), Under the Lights Pack, plus New Wave Pack featuring Alternate Outfits for Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, plus a collection of additional apparel, and the Rookie Rise Pack which features a MyPlayer Boost and 1700 VC; The Grand Slam® Edition is available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition (with dual-gen entitlement for console) and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Grand Slam® Edition includes the Grand Slam® Champions Pack, which features a special Championship Racket and Champion Serve, as well as the All Access Pass, which includes six post-launch Premium Centre Court Pass Seasons, as well as eight bonus cosmetic items.

Developed by Hangar 13, TopSpin 2K25 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. For more information on TopSpin 2K25, please visit https://topspin.2k.com/.

Hangar 13 is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to redeem and use bonus content and access online features, including MyCareer, MyPlayer, Centre Court Pass, 2K Tour and World Tour. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details. Some in-game content may require online gameplay to unlock. Online console play may require separate paid platform subscription and account registration. Terms apply.

*Prices based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local store for info.

©2024 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TopSpin, 2K and related logos are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Grand Slam is a registered trademark jointly owned by Tennis Australia, French Tennis Federation, All England Lawn Tennis Club and United States Tennis Association.

“PlayStation”, “PS5”, and “PS4” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About 2K:

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; renowned BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®️ as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software:

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

