Rajan Gajaria Appointed to Moleaer Board of Directors

Gajaria’s broad expertise bolsters Moleaer’s continued expansion into new applications of its proprietary nanobubble technology

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgTech—Moleaer, the global leader in nanobubble technology, today announced the addition of Rajan Gajaria to its Board of Directors.

“Rajan brings a global and diverse perspective to our Board from his extensive career in agriculture that will help us pursue our strategy,” said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “His appointment to our Board of Directors is particularly timely as we continue to ramp up our business across multiple verticals, including climate smart agriculture, wastewater treatment, mining, oil and gas, and others. Rajan’s insights and experience will help Moleaer define the right commercial opportunities and business models and identify new geographies and partners to advance our mission of making water do more with less.”

Gajaria most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Business Platforms at Corteva, Inc., a global pure-play agriculture company. He spent nearly 30 years in executive and senior roles in the agriculture sector, including 24 years at Dow AgroSciences, where he ultimately was named Vice President of the Americas. He joined Corteva following the DowDuPont™ merger. Gajaria is also a board member at the Gowan Group of Companies and INXEPTION, where he is the Executive Advisor for Industrial Commerce and Digitization.

“During my career, I’ve seen how innovations like Moleaer’s nanobubble technology can be transformative in addressing global challenges, such as food and water scarcity,” said Gajaria. “Anywhere we can do more with less water, we should. Population growth, extreme weather events, rising temperatures and more sustained droughts are creating challenges that must be solved with new technologies. With Moleaer, I am able to share my expertise with a company that is already making a difference in many industries and working toward a future where water and food security exists around the globe.”

Moleaer has developed a revolutionary technology to protect and conserve the world’s most precious resource, water, through oxygen-infused nanobubbles that are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt. Nanobubbles stay suspended in water longer than larger-sized bubbles and inhibit the formation of harmful compounds by gradually dispersing the oxygen they contain. Nanobubble technology reduces water usage, energy consumption, and harmful chemicals across various applications, placing less stress on water reserves and working toward a more sustainable and water-secure future.

Moleaer has installed more than 2,000 nanobubble generator installations in 40+ countries that include over 1,000 units in the agriculture industry alone. In 2022, Moleaer was named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries ― from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

