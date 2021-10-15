Raise Opens New Commercial Real Estate Office in Denver and Expands Brokerage Team

Industry veterans Alex Hammerstein, Matt Harbert and Mike Deatly to join new Denver office

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raise Commercial Real Estate, the technology-powered brokerage that reimagines real estate from ideation to execution for forward-thinking companies, today announced the launch of its new Denver office as part of its national expansion strategy. The founding team in Denver includes real estate veterans Alex Hammerstein, Matt Harbert, Mike Deatly, Leah Weaver and Alanna Deatly.





In a world in which companies can choose anywhere to call home, Denver is at the top of the list. The breadth of talent, the home-grown tech ecosystem, and access to top universities are creating network effects to make Denver one of the strongest and lasting markets in the country. Raise believes strongly in both the current and future growth of the Denver market, along with the incredible opportunity that Denver affords as organizations continue to plant roots in the market.

“We are thrilled to open our new Denver office with an all-star team of market experts who already embrace Raise’s values,” said Justin Bedecarre, Raise Co-Founder and CEO. “Our Denver team is forward thinking and incredible in their craft of delivering best in class service to their clients. It will be inspiring to see what they can do with the industry’s most powerful technology platform at their fingertips. We could not have imagined a more perfect team to continue our mission of leading the best companies in the world in their efforts to find, build and manage workplaces they love.”

Alex Hammerstein, Raise’s newest Managing Director, has 27 years of experience leading the most innovative companies with their real estate strategy. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of CBRE’s Technology & Media Practice Group. Ever-present in the tech and venture ecosystem, Alex, along with Matt Harbert and Leah Weaver, who are also joining from CBRE, are recognized as the leading brokers representing Colorado’s high growth companies. They are joined by Mike Deatly, who brings 15 years of experience in commercial real estate and recently was a Managing Director at Savills’ Denver office after spending 10 years at JLL, and Alanna Deatly who joins from JLL to lead Market Analytics for the Denver market.

“Our clients understand that the future of work is evolving at a rapid pace and the need for an effective workplace strategy is critical in the war for talent. Raise’s workplace driven brokerage, powered by our industry leading technology platform is the superpower our clients have been asking for,” said Hammerstein.

Raise is currently assisting clients as they prepare to return to the workplace in new and improved ways after being remote for almost two years. By empowering experts across brokerage, project management and workplace strategy, with innovative technology, Raise delivers superior solutions that enable clients to reimagine the workplace to meet their business needs.

Raise has raised $27 million to date from leading investors including Point72 Ventures, Founders Fund, Initialized Capital and many others to build its technology platform and expand its services to serve client workplaces from ideation to execution. Having doubled its workforce over the last year, the company continues to enter new geographies across the country.

“Raise is building incredible momentum in the commercial real estate industry through its world-class team and technology platform,” said Sri Chandrasekar, Partner at Point72 Ventures, which led the company’s $20 million Series A round of financing in 2020. “The opening of the Denver office is another example of how Raise is expanding their product offering and geographic footprint to the most important markets in the country. We believe companies are best served by the kind of technology-driven commercial real estate that Raise brings to the table.”

About Raise

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco, Raise is a technology-enabled brokerage pairing expert brokers and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies the best service in finding, building and managing their workplace. In just a few years, Raise has served thousands of leading companies, including Palantir, Envoy, Faire, Notion, Brex, Afterpay, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work.

