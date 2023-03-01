Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 31% YoY

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) ("Radius" or the "Company"), one of the largest international owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure, commented:

“We are pleased to report record revenue of $135.5 million in 2022, up 31% from 2021, with gross profit increasing to $128.5 million, up 27% over the prior year. In 2022, our outstanding team of originators helped us to acquire communication sites through cash investments in real property interest and related intangible assets of $520.7 million, resulting in Acquisition Capex1 of $531.1 million that generated $37.5 million of annual rent. This acquisition of annual rent produced a yield of 6.4% on a net growth spend basis, which includes origination selling, general and administrative expenses.

In the fourth quarter, we increased revenue by 28% year-over-year, which included net organic growth of 4.7% from the existing portfolio on a constant currency basis, driven by our contractual inflation-linked rent escalators of 5.1%. We also grew Annualized In-Place Rents by 34% to a record $157.6 million. These high quality, primarily triple net and inflation-protected cash flow streams underlying mission-critical communications sites, combined with approximately $330 million of liquidity currently available to deploy for making additional accretive acquisitions, provide us with an excellent platform to execute our digital infrastructure ground lease aggregation strategy in 2023 and beyond.”

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 28% to $37.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to revenue of $29.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the additional revenue streams from investments in real property interests made during the past year, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange rate effects as compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit rose 24% to $34.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to gross profit of $27.9 million in the corresponding prior year period, while the Company generated a gross profit (or ground cash flow) margin of approximately 94% during the three months ended December 31, 2022. Ground cash flow margin has been impacted by expenses associated with fee simple interests acquired, primarily for property taxes.

Annualized In-Place Rents (“AIPR”) increased to $157.6 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $39.7 million or 34% over AIPR of $117.9 million as of December 31, 2021. On a constant currency basis, AIPR would have increased 40% year-over-year to $165.3 million as of December 31, 30, 2022.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Revenue increased 31% to $135.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to revenue of $103.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Gross Profit rose 27% to $128.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to gross profit of $101.1 million in the prior year.

Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets, as identified in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $520.7 million and $469.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This represented an increase of $51.0 million, or 11%, for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the prior year.

Acquisition Capex was $531.1 million and $474.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, or an increase of $57.1 million, or 12%, for the year ended December 31, 2022 over the prior year.

Please refer to the GAAP financial disclosures and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measurement set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 The Company pays for its acquisitions of real property (and other) interests either with a one-time payment at the time of acquisition or, under certain circumstances, with a combination of upfront payments and future contractually committed payments over a period of time, in each case pursuant to the individual acquisition agreement. In the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, the one-time and upfront cash payments are reported as Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets. The total cash spent and the commitment for future payments in any given period for the acquisition of real property (and other) interests, adjusted for changes in foreign currency, is our Acquisition Capex. Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP metric, albeit one the Company believes is valuable to readers of the Company’s financial statements in assessing the Company’s financial performance and growth. Please refer to the table below for a full reconciliation of Investments in Real Property Interests and Related Intangible Assets to Acquisition Capex.

LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2022, Radius had $353.5 million of total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. Of this amount, approximately $330 million was available to deploy for asset acquisitions. Radius also had $1.3 billion of available uncommitted borrowing capacity under various debt facilities in addition to the ability to access the worldwide credit and capital markets, subject to market conditions, in order to issue additional debt or equity if needed or desired.

FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

The summary below presents significant financing activities that occurred in 2022.

In January 2022, Radius borrowed €225 million ($257.5 million as of the funding date) of the €750 million available under a new financing facility that Radius entered into in December 2021. The initial borrowing accrues interest at a fixed annual rate of approximately 3.2%, which is payable quarterly and will mature in January 2030.

In April 2022, Radius borrowed $165 million under a new credit facility that matures in April 2027. Radius used the proceeds of this new facility to repay amounts outstanding under an existing credit facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2023. The initial borrowing accrues interest at a fixed annual rate of approximately 3.64%, which will be payable monthly. This compares to a cash pay interest rate of 4.25% under the previous credit facility. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, Radius received an ‘A’ rating from Fitch for the facility, which has a leverage cap of 9.75x eligible annual cash flow (defined as Annualized In-Place Rents less a servicing fee), as compared to 7.75x under the previous credit facility.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Based on the current pipeline of investment opportunities, management is targeting the deployment of at least $400 million of Acquisition Capex in 2023. As the Company has previously noted, there may be quarterly variability in the amount of capital deployed.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Period from February 10, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Period from January 1, 2020 to February 9, 2020 Revenue $ 135,456 $ 103,609 $ 62,923 $ 6,836 Cost of service 6,949 2,493 619 34 Gross profit 128,507 101,116 62,304 6,802 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 96,572 73,154 60,565 4,344 Share-based compensation 20,989 15,802 83,421 — Amortization and depreciation 79,321 64,440 43,005 2,584 Impairment – decommissions 3,950 2,998 1,975 530 Total operating expenses 200,832 156,394 188,966 7,458 Operating loss (72,325 ) (55,278 ) (126,662 ) (656 ) Other income (expense): Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency debt 66,140 33,656 (40,434 ) 11,500 Interest expense, net (67,167 ) (47,365 ) (25,201 ) (3,623 ) Other income (expense), net 4,445 (992 ) 1,916 (277 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 931 — 1,264 — Total other income (expense), net 4,349 (14,701 ) (62,455 ) 7,600 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (67,976 ) (69,979 ) (189,117 ) 6,944 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,948 ) (327 ) 2,825 767 Net income (loss) (64,028 ) (69,652 ) (191,942 ) $ 6,177 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,341 ) (4,757 ) (9,851 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders (60,687 ) (64,895 ) (182,091 ) Stock dividend payment to holders of Series A Founders Preferred Stock (40,832 ) (31,391 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (101,519 ) $ (96,286 ) $ (182,091 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (1.08 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (3.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 93,756,936 71,083,353 58,425,000



RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in USD thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,258 $ 456,146 Restricted cash 1,971 2,085 Short-term investments 39,205 — Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments 265,434 458,231 Trade receivables, net 8,200 7,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,773 20,685 Total current assets 302,407 486,849 Real property interests, net: Right-of-use assets – finance leases, net 379,052 301,865 Telecom real property interests, net 1,569,676 1,174,186 Real property interests, net 1,948,728 1,476,051 Intangible assets, net 12,121 7,914 Property and equipment, net 1,241 1,789 Goodwill 80,509 80,509 Deferred tax asset 306 160 Restricted cash, long-term 88,054 173,962 Other long-term assets 20,124 9,701 Total assets $ 2,453,490 $ 2,236,935 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 48,767 $ 36,995 Rent received in advance 26,551 24,485 Finance lease liabilities, current 15,589 10,567 Telecom real property interest liabilities, current 7,975 3,828 Total current liabilities 98,882 75,875 Finance lease liabilities 22,277 24,766 Telecom real property interest liabilities 4,483 12,884 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,503,352 1,272,225 Deferred tax liability 131,229 62,296 Other long-term liabilities 10,473 5,231 Total liabilities 1,770,696 1,453,277 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series A Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Series B Founder Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 95,283,563 and 92,159,612 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 10 9 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 12,795,694 and 11,551,769 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,060,055 1,038,740 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (85,936 ) (27,784 ) Accumulated deficit (338,819 ) (278,132 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. 635,310 732,833 Noncontrolling interest 47,484 50,825 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,453,490 $ 2,236,935



RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in USD thousands)

Successor Predecessor Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Period from February 10, 2020 to December 31, 2020 Period from January 1, 2020 to February 9, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (64,028 ) $ (69,652 ) $ (191,942 ) $ 6,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 79,321 64,440 43,005 2,584 Amortization of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities discount 1,458 1,380 1,279 213 Impairment – decommissions 3,950 2,998 1,975 530 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt (66,140 ) (33,656 ) 40,434 (11,500 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 6,201 1,923 192 280 Provision for bad debt expense 223 682 323 26 Share-based compensation 20,989 15,802 83,421 — Deferred income taxes (11,232 ) (3,350 ) (962 ) 339 Gain on extinguishment of debt (931 ) — (1,264 ) — Change in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (1,408 ) (1,961 ) (53 ) (682 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,240 ) (6,485 ) (5,911 ) 935 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 22,035 7,201 (15,316 ) (4,605 ) Rent received in advance 5,723 6,184 2,282 2,251 Net cash used in operating activities (13,079 ) (14,494 ) (42,537 ) (3,452 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid in APW Acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (277,065 ) — Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets (520,681 ) (469,725 ) (175,665 ) (5,064 ) Advance deposits made for real property interest investments (12,956 ) — — — Proceeds from sales of real property interests 573 — — — Purchases of short-term investments (39,003 ) — — — Purchases of property and equipment (549 ) (987 ) (1,049 ) (40 ) Payment (advances) on note receivable, net — — 17,500 (17,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (572,616 ) (470,712 ) (436,279 ) (22,604 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under debt agreements 427,003 587,735 163,720 — Repayments of term loans and other debt (112,129 ) (237 ) (48,065 ) (250 ) Purchase of capped call options — (33,221 ) — — Debt issuance costs (12,730 ) (15,352 ) (3,721 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — 191,461 — — Proceeds from exercises of stock options and warrants 327 188,871 — — Repayments of finance lease and telecom real property interest liabilities (14,888 ) (16,464 ) (12,081 ) (3,149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 287,583 902,793 99,853 (3,399 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,798 ) (842 ) 5,783 (232 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (317,910 ) 416,745 (373,180 ) (29,687 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 632,193 215,448 588,628 78,046 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 314,283 $ 632,193 $ 215,448 $ 48,359 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 60,550 $ 41,659 $ 22,574 $ 4,684 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,582 $ 2,321 $ 2,748 $ 1,112



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain additional financial measures not defined by GAAP that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as revenue, gross profit, operating income and net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and further adjusting for non-cash impairment—decommissions expense, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency debt, realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses associated with non-debt transactions and balances denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, share-based compensation expense and transaction-related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses incurred for incremental business acquisition pursuits (successful and unsuccessful) and related financing and integration activities. Management believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial condition and results of operations.

