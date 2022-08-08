Home Business Wire Radius Global Infrastructure Issues Inaugural ESG Report
Radius Global Infrastructure Issues Inaugural ESG Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets in 21 countries, has released its first annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the Company’s commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion. The report shows the progress the Company has already achieved in its first two years as a public company and outlines its ESG roadmap for the future.

“Our environmental, social and governance initiatives are an essential part of our corporate strategy and the long-term growth of our business,” said Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO of Radius Global Infrastructure. “We are implementing policies and processes that allow us to continually improve our performance in these vital areas.”

Radius used a third party to conduct a materiality assessment that surveyed key stakeholders about their top ESG priorities. The results of this assessment provided Radius with the foundation that helped shape the goals and objectives outlined in the ESG report.

To access the report, please visit our website: https://www.radiusglobal.com. The ESG report and other relevant policies and disclosures are available under the ESG section of our website.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jason Harbes, CFA

Email: investorrelations@radiusglobal.com
Phone: 1-484-278-2667

