Radical Imaging Announces FDA Clearance for FlexView Diagnostic, its SaaS Image Viewer for Diagnostic Use.

BOLTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIinHealthcare—Radical Imaging, a trailblazer in medical imaging viewer solutions, proudly announces that FlexView Diagnostic, its SaaS web DICOM viewer product, received FDA clearance for diagnostic use. Now, clinicians and radiologists have a powerful, fast, easy to use viewer they can use to perform diagnostic imaging work from anywhere without needing to install software.





Key Features of FlexView Diagnostic:

Easy to use: FlexView Diagnostic’s user interface is clean and intuitive. It’s powerful enough for diagnostic radiology, yet straightforward enough for clinical subspecialty imaging users without requiring training.

Speed: FlexView Diagnostic loads images fast from the cloud and can handle even large imaging studies with ease.

Advanced imaging: FlexView Diagnostic has powerful advanced imaging features built in that operate smoothly in real-time and are also easy to use such as 3D rendering, multi-modality fusion, and segmentation.

Integration-Ready: Offer your diagnostic users the best image viewing experience by integrating FlexView Diagnostic into your platform. It will only take a day.

CEO Quote:

“It is gratifying to see that the OHIF open-source viewer, the result of our ongoing development collaboration with MGH Department of Radiology, is so widely recognized as useful to the medical imaging community. Now, with FlexView Diagnostic, we are excited to be able to offer the same excellent user experience to imaging users who require an FDA cleared class II medical device for their diagnostic work. With our secure, scalable, cloud-native, easy to integrate viewer, rigorous quality process, and expert technical support, we aim to simplify and perfect the diagnostic image viewing experience.”

About FlexView:

FlexView Diagnostic is a stand-alone Web-based DICOM medical image viewer which allows downloading, reviewing, manipulating, and visualizing medical multi-modality image data in DICOM format and other data. It can integrate with healthcare facility software systems enabling healthcare professionals to access, manipulate, and measure DICOM images and collaborate using diagnostic quality medical images without installing client software.

FlexView Diagnostic is not intended for primary diagnosis of mammographic images or for diagnostic use on mobile devices.

About Radical Imaging:

Radical Imaging is a software company focused on developing stand-alone zero-footprint web medical imaging viewers. Since 2015, Radical Imaging has been developing OHIF in partnership with MGH Department of Radiology and serving the OHIF community with software customization, integration, and consulting services. OHIF has become the de-facto standard platform for developing zero-footprint web viewers globally with many companies and universities worldwide using and/or building upon it. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com.

Social Media:

Follow Radical Imaging on LinkedIn for the latest updates.



Follow Radical Imaging on Twitter/X for the latest updates.



Follow FlexView on LinkedIn for the latest updates.



Follow FlexView on Twitter/X for the latest updates.

Note to Editors:

For additional resources, including high-resolution images and demo access, please visit our Press Kit.

Contacts

Contact Information:

Christian Bacasa



Communications



Email: christian@radicalimaging.com

www.radicalimaging.com

www.flexview.ai