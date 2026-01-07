Radial Appoints Nils Walther as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, Inc., a leader in eCommerce solutions, today announced the appointment of Nils Walther as Chief Commercial Officer. Walther joins Radial as brands increasingly seek logistics partners that can support growth while navigating tighter margins, operational complexity, and rising delivery expectations.

Walther brings more than 15 years of global commercial and strategy experience from complex, asset-intensive organizations. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at Lucid Motors and Nikola Motor Company, where he helped scale commercial operations, establish disciplined go-to-market frameworks, and partnered closely with executive leadership to align sales execution with operational readiness and long-term financial performance.

In his role at Radial, Walther will lead the company’s commercial organization as a member of the executive leadership committee, with responsibility for guiding how Radial supports client growth. He will partner closely with operations, product, and technology leaders to ensure Radial’s solutions are tightly aligned to client needs and deliver measurable business outcomes for modern brands, with a particular focus on expanding adoption of Radial Fast Track. By strengthening collaboration across the organization, he will help ensure brands benefit from scalable, reliable fulfillment that protect the customer experience and support long-term business outcomes from click to delivery.

“Nils understands that strong commercial performance is built on trust, consistency, and execution,” said Tom Schmitt, CEO of Radial. “As brands look for partners who can help them grow without adding complexity, Nils brings the right balance of commercial rigor and customer focus to strengthen relationships and support Radial’s next phase of growth.”

Walther’s appointment reflects Radial’s continued focus on helping modern brands scale reliably as fulfillment performance becomes an increasingly critical driver of customer loyalty and brand perception.

“I’m excited to join Radial as it embarks on a new era with bnode and a time when fulfillment and operational execution are central to brand growth,” said Nils Walther, Chief Commercial Officer of Radial. “Radial’s scale, technology, and operational expertise enable it to act as a true strategic partner. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to help brands grow with confidence from click to delivery.”

Walther will report to Schmitt and will be based in Arizona.

About Radial

Radial is North America’s largest 3PL fulfillment provider also offering integrated payment, fraud detection, and omnichannel solutions to modern and enterprise brands. The company is a division of bnode, a digital expert in parcel size logistics, operating across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging over 40 years of industry expertise, Radial tailors its services and solutions to align strategically with each brand’s unique needs. Our team supports brands in tackling common eCommerce challenges, from scalable, flexible fulfillment enabling delivery consistency to ensuring secure transactions. With a commitment to fulfilling promises from click to delivery, Radial empowers brands to navigate the dynamic digital landscape with the confidence and capability to deliver a seamless, secure, and superior eCommerce experience.

