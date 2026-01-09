RADAR Names Former PVH/Lululemon Executive Jonathan Aitken to Lead RFID Center of Excellence

Appoints Morgan Levine, Eugene Sy and Glenn Burwell to Executive Leadership Team

Levine, formerly of Farfetch and Palantir, expands oversight of Corporate & Strategic Operations; Sy, formerly of Qualcomm, joined to lead Technology and R&D; Burwell adds leadership of Product in addition to Customer Experience.

RADAR also promotes Ronen Lazar, Igor Antal and Olivier Lassalle from Inditex (Zara) and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd (Uniqlo) across operations, commercial growth, and customer deployment to support scaling demand from billion-dollar retailers.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RADAR, the technology platform that leverages RFID overhead sensor technology to track and precisely locate in-store inventory with 99% accuracy across Old Navy, American Eagle and other top retailers, today announced three leadership appointments and several internal promotions to support growing customer demand and global expansion.

Spencer Hewett, Founder and CEO of RADAR, said: “RADAR has built a unique DNA that combines deep tech experience in wireless signal processing and autonomous vehicles i.e. (Eugene coming from Qualcomm and Argo) with deep retail experience i.e. (Glenn coming from Zara) to build a world-best physical intelligence platform for retail.

“Our latest addition to the team, Jonathan Aitken, is one of the foremost experts in RFID, having chaired the RFID standards board and having led partnerships at Avery Dennison. His decision to join RADAR is a reflection of us having built the world’s best autonomous retail platform completely from the ground up.

“We are investing in executive leaders who have delivered global rollouts and who know what it takes to make RFID work day after day, as well as grow the team and Company required to deliver that. Their experience strengthens how we will innovate, deploy, operate, and support the world’s top retailers as they scale.”

The new additions bring experience and expertise in RFID enablement, complex technology delivery, building high performance teams, and operating in complex retail environments, all of which is essential for scaling RADAR’s RFID platform across thousands of the world’s top retail stores.

Jonathan Aitken Joins as SVP, RFID Center of Excellence

Jonathan Aitken has joined RADAR as Senior Vice President, RFID Center of Excellence. In this role, he will establish industry-wide RFID best practices and support retail partners as they expand RADAR across more stores, regions, brands and use cases. He reports to RADAR’s Chief Growth Officer, Eric Mogil.

“RFID only earns trust when it works the same way in every region and every store,” said Aitken. “At PVH, we aligned teams across continents, standardized platforms, and turned RFID into a repeatable operating model. I joined RADAR because the company is built for that level of execution, and because accurate, real-time inventory is now a daily requirement for store and operations teams both for in-store replenishment as well as omnichannel. Overhead RFID Readers providing real time data are the future for retail and RADAR is the clear market leader with over 1000 stores already delivering on this promise. I was so impressed with what I saw at American Eagle and Old Navy I joined the company.”

Aitken brings more than 20 years of experience leading RFID, supply chain, and retail technology programs. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global On Product Technology at PVH Corp, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, where he designed and deployed RFID+, an end-to-end program spanning factories, distribution centers, and more than 500 retail stores worldwide.

Previously, Aitken spent seven years with Avery Dennison’s RFID business, managing strategic partnerships across the RFID ecosystem. He is also the past Chair of the RAIN RFID Industry association. Earlier in his career, he held senior IT leadership roles at lululemon athletica, including Program Director of RFID and Director of IT for Retail. Aitken holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA.

Morgan Levine Promoted from General Counsel to SVP Corporate Operations

Morgan Levine has been promoted from General Counsel to Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations, taking an expanded role which will oversee the Legal, People, and Strategic & Business Operations departments, as well as being RADAR’s Board Secretary. She is responsible for strategic processes, ensuring organizational alignment and communication and leading strategic initiatives, as well as commercial contracts, including multimillion dollar customer contracts, corporate governance, IP, compliance, employment law, litigation, and is Radar’s Corporate Secretary. She is also responsible for overseeing and leveling up RADAR’s HR & Recruiting functions. Morgan has extensive experience in providing strategic leadership at global companies with revenues of over $1 billion, spanning B2B products and technologies, DTC, e-commerce, retail, marketplaces, data platforms and gaming. She reports to RADAR’s Chief Growth Officer, Eric Mogil.

“Simply put, RADAR would not be where it is today without Morgan. Whether you ask our Board, our Investors, or our team – Morgan in just a short year has become an essential leader to how we operate as a Company and as an Executive team. We are thrilled she has taken on this larger role,” said Mogil.

Morgan most recently served as VP of Legal and Compliance at Farfetch and previously served as Legal Counsel at Palantir Technologies, Lead Counsel at King, following nine years in private practice. She holds a BA from Binghamton University and a JD from the New York University School of Law.

Eugene Sy Joins as Chief Technology Officer

Eugene Sy is a veteran engineering leader with deep expertise in wireless systems, embedded platforms, firmware, and hardware–software integration. Prior to Radar, he served as Senior Director of Hardware and Firmware Engineering at Latitude AI, where he led multidisciplinary teams building integrated hardware and software platforms for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). He reports directly to CEO, Spencer Hewett.

Earlier in his career, Eugene spent 19 years at Qualcomm, rising to Vice President of Modem Firmware and leading global organizations that helped pioneer 3G, 4G, and modem technologies at scale. Across roles, he has combined hands-on technical leadership with a strong track record of scaling organizations, developing engineering talent, and integrating teams across complex system boundaries.

“What excites me most about Eugene is not only the deep experience he has in bringing complex technologies to market, but also his world class leadership in building large and notable technology teams that create the world’s most advanced and market-leading products. He will play a pivotal role in our R&D of new RFID, AI, and advanced technology offerings. We always like to joke about how there are a lot of technological similarities between Autonomous Vehicles and Autonomous Retail, but at least in the retail industry you don’t have to worry about hurting anyone!” said Hewett.

Eugene holds advanced degrees in mathematics and scientific computing from UC Davis and Stanford University.

Promotions Across Product, Commercial, Operations, and Customer Solutions

RADAR also announced the promotion of several leaders across product, deployment, commercial and customer-facing teams.

Glenn Burwell has been promoted to Vice President, Product and Customer Experience, where he leads product management & strategy and customer experience programs, with a focus on building market-leading products as well as supporting deployment expansion and sustained performance over time. Glenn has been one of the longest tenured employees and a leader at RADAR for over seven years. Glenn previously led Regional Operations at Inditex (Zara). He now joins the Executive Team and reports both to CEO Spencer Hewett and Chief Growth Officer Eric Mogil.

Ronen Lazar has been named to lead the Commercial Growth & Marketing function after advising RADAR for nearly a decade, bringing a strategic view of the company’s growth and retail market dynamics. In this role, he will oversee growth initiatives and help drive revenue and market expansion, aligning sales, marketing and partnerships. Lazar brings over 20 years experience leading retail technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer at INTURN, an enterprise software platform used by Fortune 500 consumer brands to optimize their inventory.

Igor Antal has been promoted to Senior Director, Global Operations and Deployment, overseeing customer & partnership operations and RADAR deployment execution across major retail networks globally. Prior to RADAR, Antal led national store operations and distribution for Zara US, working across store execution and inventory flow in a high-volume retail environment.

Olivier Lassalle has been promoted to Director, Customer Solutions, where he will oversee customer onboarding as well as platform and inventory integration. His work supports consistent performance, including 99%+ real-time inventory accuracy, and faster time to value for RADAR customers. Prior to RADAR, Olivier was a Project Lead in the Digital Innovation Center of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd (Uniqlo).

“I view these next two years as the major years of RFID transformation for retailers. They will decide to go with legacy handheld solutions or jump into the future with RADAR as the cost of overheads and RFID tags have come down. This is why it was so important to compile an incredible team to take on 2026 and beyond,” Hewett concludes.

Team Headshots: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18fi0IWoGc0A-SF_22ttyq-dp4NeXxtco

About RADAR

RADAR offers a proprietary hardware and software AI-platform that uses RFID and computer vision to turn physical stores into the equivalent of websites. The technology enables retailers to measure everything that happens inside their stores for the first time, including real-time inventory levels and fitting room conversions, helping eliminate consumer pain points like out-of-stocks and products that have to be replenished from the stockroom. RADAR’s technology currently powers inventory optimization in more than 1000 top brand retail stores in the US and Canada.

Headquartered in New York, with offices in the Bay Area and San Diego, RADAR is backed by some of the biggest global retailers, including American Eagle, Gap Inc., Lojas Renner and several Fortune 500 companies; leading funds such as Gideon Strategic Partners, Align Ventures, Founders Fund, Y Combinator, Sound Ventures, Beanstalk, and the Agnelli family; and the family offices behind Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle, Gap Inc. and other leading brands.

For more information, visit GoRadar.com.

MEDIA:

Michael McMullan / Felicia Kane

Berns Communications Group

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com / fkane@bcg-pr.com