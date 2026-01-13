RAAPID Wins 2025 Modern Healthcare Best in Business Award for Novel Clinical AI Platform in Value-Based Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ModernHealthcareAwards--RAAPID Inc. is proud to announce that the company was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2025 in the Healthcare IT category. This recognition celebrates RAAPID's Novel Clinical AI Platform, powered by proprietary Neuro-Symbolic AI technology, which delivers explainable, audit-ready risk adjustment for healthcare organizations in value-based care arrangements. The entire list of winners was published in the Jan. 12, 2026, issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are now available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

This program celebrates those who drive innovation and efficiency across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the key role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity, and quality that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

RAAPID's Novel Clinical AI Platform transforms how healthcare organizations capture patient risk across retrospective and prospective workflows. The platform's Neuro-Symbolic AI technology combines deep learning with a clinical knowledge graph containing millions of entity relationships, enabling explainable HCC coding with transparent evidence trails for every recommendation. Unlike traditional approaches that function as closed systems, RAAPID's technology shows exactly why each code is suggested, linking directly to MEAT-based clinical evidence in the documentation.

RAAPID's retrospective risk adjustment solution has delivered measurable outcomes for health plans nationwide. One multi-state health plan using the platform achieved 98.5% coding accuracy with 10x+ ROI on project costs. The solution reduced chart review time by 75%, completing 100% of chart reviews in weeks rather than the months required by traditional manual coding.

On the prospective side, RAAPID's pre-visit solution analyzes two years of patient data from medical charts, claims, and lab reports to surface conditions needing recapture and suspected emerging conditions before patient encounters. A multispecialty medical group using this solution achieved 50% to 60% efficiency gains in pre-care workflows with significant per-member revenue recovery from previously missed reimbursements. A multi-state provider-owned payer achieved 60% to 80% faster chart reviews, 25% higher coding accuracy, and 10x+ ROI relative to project costs.

"This recognition reflects the tireless work of our team to solve one of healthcare's most difficult challenges: achieving accurate risk adjustment at scale," said Chetan Parikh, CEO and Founder of RAAPID. "Every day, we see the burden that manual processes and fragmented data place on healthcare organizations. Our Novel Clinical AI Platform was built to deliver audit-ready accuracy while giving clinical and administrative teams their time back. Being named among Modern Healthcare's Best in Business validates our mission to transform risk adjustment from a source of anxiety into a source of confidence."

About RAAPID

RAAPID develops AI-powered risk adjustment solutions for healthcare payers, providers, and supporting organizations. The company's HITRUST-certified platform uses Neuro-Symbolic AI to identify chronic conditions, determine HCC codes, and provide explainable documentation for complete audit defense. Backed by M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), RAAPID serves organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, ACA, Medicare ACO, and Medicaid programs with both retrospective and prospective risk capture capabilities. Founded by healthcare technology veterans with over 20 years of experience, RAAPID is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

