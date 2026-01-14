R Systems Launches GCC Copilot to Power the Next Generation of Global Capability Centers Following Three-fold Increase in Demand

Expands GCC Footprint to Mexico and Enhances Romania Center to Better Support Organizations in North America and Europe

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--R Systems, a leading product engineering and digital services company, today announced that it has launched GCC Copilot, a transformative AI-assisted service designed to help mid-market and large enterprises launch, scale, and optimize Global Capability Centers (GCCs) with unmatched speed and AI-powered intelligence. The company has also expanded its GCC footprint with the launch of a new facility in Mexico and the enhancement of its Romania center, further strengthening its ability to serve customers across North America and Europe.

Introducing GCC Copilot

Organizations across the world are facing significant challenges to remain relevant, especially with rapid adoption of AI. With two decades of proven, multi-model GCC track records for SaaS scale-ups and Fortune 100 companies across the world, R Systems’ GCC Copilot is a proprietary framework and accelerator designed to empower businesses. The low-risk, agile, and AI-infused roadmap helps build and scale high-impact GCCs that can help enterprises meet their innovation goals with the right skillsets and experience.

Built on R Systems' deep expertise in engineering, AI, and cloud modernization, the service delivers an outcome-driven GCC setup with product expertise, automation-first strategies, assisted runbooks, and seamless scalability, enabling:

Seamless Product-Mindset Alignment : Cultural alignment, collaboration , and rapid onboarding are driven by a product-first approach.

: Cultural alignment, , and rapid onboarding are driven by a product-first approach. Early Cost-Benefit Realization : Value is delivered quickly through optimized hiring, lean governance, and operational efficiency.

: Value is delivered quickly through optimized hiring, lean governance, and operational efficiency. Best-in-Class Digital Teams : Teams are built from vetted talent pools focused on advanced engineering principles, intelligent automation, and innovation-led delivery excellence, enabling faster time-to-market and up to 30% cost reduction.

: Teams are built from vetted talent pools focused on advanced engineering principles, intelligent automation, and innovation-led delivery excellence, enabling faster time-to-market and up to 30% cost reduction. Rapid GCC Setup: Operations are up and running within 90 days with curated playbooks across compliance, operations, talent, and infrastructure.

Operations are up and running within 90 days with curated playbooks across compliance, operations, talent, and infrastructure. Productivity From Day One: AI-powered frameworks automate operational decision-making, OKR tracking, and talent productivity metrics.

AI-powered frameworks automate operational decision-making, OKR tracking, and talent productivity metrics. Custom Blueprints: Tailored solutions are aligned to each customer's growth stage, industry, and technology priorities.

Tailored solutions are aligned to each customer's growth stage, industry, and technology priorities. Scalable Innovation: Integrations with top startup ecosystems and academic institutions help to drive co-innovation at scale.

“With GCC Copilot, we’re helping organizations build AI-first, cloud-native, and product-centric operations from day one. It’s not just about launching a capability center, but architecting a future-ready business model,” said Nitesh Bansal, MD & CEO at R Systems. “We’ve turned decades of GCC setup experience into a service that delivers confidence to global leaders — it’s a trusted partner in business transformation journeys.”

Expanding Global Capability Center Footprint

With proven success in India and Romania, R Systems has expanded its global footprint with the launch of a new Delivery Center in Mexico. This comes as part of Company's ongoing efforts to drive cost-effective, innovation-forward GCC setups for high-growth companies and enterprises globally. The Mexico center strengthens R Systems’ ability to accelerate digital transformation, foster continuous innovation, and help clients stay ahead of fast-evolving market and technology shifts. For U.S.-based companies in particular, extended teams can operate in similar time zones.

Globally, the presence of GCCs is expanding. India is projected to exceed 2,400 GCCs by 2030. Eastern Europe is also home to about 1,500 GCCs, many of which reside in Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary. In Mexico, the business process outsourcing market volume is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2030.

“Enterprises are reshaping their global delivery strategies to embed AI, automation, and product engineering at the core not just to drive efficiency, but to accelerate innovation. And they are increasingly looking for GCC models that balance speed, cost discipline, and product-mindset maturity. R Systems’ GCC Copilot brings a structured approach with a low-risk, agile, and AI-infused roadmap that helps enterprises reduce setup complexity while enabling faster time-to-value and sustained innovation velocity,” said Pareekh Jain, Founder and CEO of tech advisory firm EIIRTrend.

“Countries such as India and Romania are no longer just delivery hubs; they are at the forefront of global innovation,” said Bansal. “We’ve seen a threefold increase in demand from customers across the globe wanting to set up GCCs in the last year, making it imperative that we continue to expand our GCC offerings and support. The addition of Mexico gives us a stronghold in yet another time zone, to drive continuous innovation and deliver greater agility for our customers worldwide.”

About R Systems

R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency. Our product mindset and engineering capabilities in Cloud, Data, AI, and CX enable us to serve key players in the high-tech industry, including ISVs, SaaS, and Internet companies, as well as product companies in telecom, media, finance, manufacturing, health and public services verticals.

