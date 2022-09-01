Quorum Software Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Gene Austin to resign as CEO and become Chairman of the Board

Paul Langenbahn, President of Quorum, to become CEO

Moves are designed to propel cloud-first, connected technology vision and catalyze next phase of growth

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quorum Software (Quorum), a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Gene Austin will be stepping down from this position to become the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and President Paul Langenbahn will succeed Austin and serve as both President and CEO. This transition will be effective October 1.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Quorum’s CEO,” said Austin. “The tremendous growth over the past four years including six successful acquisitions and the merger with Aucerna, has positioned Quorum as a global market leader in energy software, exceeding company growth targets year-over-year. Working alongside Paul for the last year and the wealth of executive experience he brings from enterprise technology companies, I can say with certainty that he is the right leader to continue driving Quorum’s vision and growth strategy.”

Langenbahn has served as President of Quorum since May 2021, where he is primarily responsible for overseeing the company’s worldwide customer-facing operations. He has an extensive background in senior leadership roles in management, sales, and professional services for global enterprise technology providers, including President of the Commerce business unit of NCR Corporation and President of the hospitality division of Radiant Systems.

“I would like to thank Gene and the Board for the opportunity to lead Quorum through this next phase of growth for the company and industry transition,” said Langenbahn. “It’s an exciting time in oil and gas with the accelerated need for cloud-based digital transformation to deliver fast, accurate, decision-ready data to power critical operations for energy companies around the world. I’m confident that the direction Gene forged, coupled with the sophistication of our best-in-class solutions, have positioned us well for long-term success.”

“We are tremendously grateful for Gene’s many great contributions to Quorum and the foundation he laid for the company’s next phase of growth,” said Scott Crabill, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo. “We look forward to partnering with Paul and the leadership team to continue that momentum and advance the company’s mission of transforming the business of energy through technology.”

