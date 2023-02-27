Quorum Launches New PAC Product, Largest Development in PAC Software in Over a Decade

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Quorum is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, Quorum PAC. Quorum co-founder and CEO, Alex Wirth, announced the launch earlier today at the Public Affairs Council’s National PAC Conference.





PAC is the newest introduction into Quorum’s best-in-class suite of public affairs software products that also support legislative tracking, grassroots advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and policy communications.

With Quorum PAC, PAC professionals can raise money, report results, and stay compliant with modern and easy-to-use tools.

Quorum PAC is the largest advancement in PAC Management software in decades. While other vendors have introduced small add-ons to track FEC donations to particular candidates, there haven’t been significant new products to manage the full scope of fundraising, compliance, and reporting.

“Over the years, we’ve heard requests over and over again from customers to build a PAC product,” said Wirth. “These folks haven’t seen real innovation in decades, but they knew from using our other products that Quorum was the one who could tackle it.”

While many Americans are familiar with Super PACs and the controversy associated with so-called “dark money” thanks to the Citizens United Supreme Court case, the separate segregated funds (often corporate, association, and union PACs) that Quorum’s software supports are among the most regulated and transparent forms of political giving. With that regulation comes the need for a trusted provider to support the complex processes of PAC giving and compliance.

To ensure that Quorum could not only build the best product, but support its development with experts in the PAC field, it acquired a team and additional product from CisionPAC in December 2021. The CisionPAC product, now known as PAC Classic, has been recognized as the most used software by the top 1000 PACs to file with the FEC for over a decade.

“The combination of Quorum and CisionPAC allowed us to bring the best of both worlds — top tier product development and PAC expertise — to the creation of this new PAC product,” said Mark Reilly, former VP of CisionPAC and now Quorum’s VP of PAC and Professional Services. “I can’t wait to show the PAC community what we’ve built so far and what we’re continuing to build.”

With Quorum PAC, PAC professionals will be able to drive participation, manage transactions, disburse strategically, and easily file with the FEC, all thanks to industry-leading solicitation tools and built-in workflows.

In addition to the PAC product, Quorum now offers PAC outsourcing services including compliance filing, account and receipt management, and bank reconciliation.

To learn more, visit quorum.us/pac.

