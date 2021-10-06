Qumulo Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for Four Years in a Row

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced its position as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner, Inc. positioned Qumulo® in the Leaders Quadrant based on its Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision.

“Unstructured data is powering our progress as a society. Organizations that create everything from the cars we drive, to the programs we watch on TV, to the healthcare we receive are tackling data challenges in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “Qumulo has led a customer movement to harness their data with simplicity and scale anywhere, from the data center to all three major public clouds. We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the power of our product to transform customers and their data towards a better future for us all.”

Qumulo has a high user adoption rate spanning industries. Customers in healthcare and life sciences, higher education, media & entertainment (M&E), financial services and more choose Qumulo to help them massively simplify the process for storing, managing and building with unstructured file data at scale. Close to 70% of Qumulo customers each manage 1PB or more in Qumulo. Qumulo provides a software-defined solution designed to be operated at the edge, in the data center and natively on public cloud infrastructure in any geographic region, thus giving customers unrivaled freedom, control and real-time visibility.

Qumulo is playing a key role in enabling organizations to migrate, build and scale file-based workflows to the cloud while offering more options for the storage of data than the traditional NAS environment.

Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios and some of the world’s largest research facilities rely on Qumulo to manage billions of files. Qumulo ranks among the highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS), consistently over 85, and is recognized by users for its dedication to customer satisfaction.

Qumulo has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Gartner Peer Insights’ Distributed File Systems and Object Storage market as of September 2021, based on 97 reviews.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.”

