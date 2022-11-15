Qumu Launches Qumu Live

Suite of Managed Live Streaming and Production Services Eases Reliable Delivery of Broadcast-Quality Streamed Video for Live, Virtual and Hybrid Events

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the global availability of Qumu Live, a suite of managed live streaming and production services that enables organizations of all sizes to deliver engaging live-streamed events to internal and external audiences anywhere in the world. With Qumu Live, Qumu experts oversee all aspects of planning, hosting and managing broadcast quality live-streamed video on a platform that is scalable, secure and incorporates the full range of analytics, interactive capabilities, social media integrations, captioning, transcription, translation and related services available through Qumu and its broad network of technology partners.

A Turnkey Offering for High Stakes Events

Powered by a leading enterprise video platform, Qumu Live is an end-to-end managed services solution that dramatically simplifies delivery of live streamed video, from event registration and production, to hosting and streaming, and post-event analysis and measurement. With this suite of managed services, users can focus on perfecting their content and messaging, and are freed from the complexity of ensuring a reliable, secure, high quality and glitch-free streaming experience for their targeted audiences.

“Qumu has a history of successfully supporting our customers with live streaming best practices and solving complex streaming problems,” said Rose Bentley, Qumu’s president and chief executive officer. “With this new offering, this white glove service is now available on an as-needed basis to everyone.”

Bentley said that for high stakes events such as all-hands meetings, town halls, sales kick-offs, product launches, user conferences, investor presentations and more, Qumu Live offers a comprehensive and worry-free path to flawless execution. “This offering combines our proven platform, team of experts and rich array of partners to manage all the details of your live stream, recommend best practices and consult on format and interactive aspects to optimize viewer engagement, and do all this in full compliance with your brand look and feel,” Bentley added.

A Tested and Proven Solution

Qumu Live builds on Qumu’s history of successfully supporting complex live streaming needs for organizations of all sizes, all over the world. In a recent engagement for a U.S. government agency, sourced through Qumu’s partnership with GovSmart, Inc., Qumu produced and hosted live streams originating from Dakar, Senegal, incorporating both pre-recorded and live video, as well as simultaneous translation into French, Portuguese and Arabic.

Qumu Live’s production and creative services offerings include single- and multi-camera shoots, professional video, lighting and sound equipment and video editing. Through seamless integrations with its multiple technology partners, Qumu Live can also incorporate into live streams interactive elements such as chats, polls and surveys. Auto captioning, auto transcription and translations are also available.

Qumu Live also provides comprehensive analytics encompassing viewer metrics, poll reports and more to inform post-event follow-up and future event planning.

Available on As-Needed Basis Worldwide

Live streams powered by Qumu Live are delivered to any screen with internet connection. In addition, at venues without reliable internet service, Qumu Live can stream live video via a bonded cellular network. Qumu Live’s services are available to customers on an as-needed basis; a subscription to Qumu’s cloud-based enterprise video services is not required. For further information about Qumu Live’s capabilities, please visit www.qumu.com/qumu-live/.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

