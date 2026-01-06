Quectel to Showcase Intelligent IoT Solutions at CES 2026 to Drive the Next Wave of Smart Devices

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, will demonstrate an extensive range of next-generation innovations enabled by the organisation’s extensive IoT portfolio at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The showcase reflects the company’s commitment to enabling smarter, intelligent IoT devices across multiple industries, from retail and transportation to smart homes, manufacturing, and consumer electronics.

The demonstrations at CES show how Quectel combines powerful modules, antennas and value-added services to help build intelligent devices.

“Quectel continues to push the boundaries of what devices can perceive, interpret, and deliver,” said Peter Fowler, SVP Americas, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Our CES demonstrations show how intelligent processing and advanced interaction frameworks are transforming products into more capable, responsive systems that enhance everyday life.”

Quectel solutions are designed to bring powerful intelligence directly to the edge, reducing latency, improving privacy, and enabling real-time performance. Visitors to the Quectel booth will experience a range of advanced solutions designed to accelerate product development, enhance device performance, and unlock new commercial applications.

Highlights include:

Audio Enhancement solution - this solution replaces traditional hardware-based suppression with software-driven audio processing to remove background noise in demanding environments such as factories, warehouses, and transportation hubs. This enables clear, understandable communication for intercoms, calls, and security scenarios while reducing costs for OEMs. The solution can be developed using a range of Quectel modules, including the EC800M, EC600M, SC200L, SC200E, SC200Y and SC66, among others.

Smart Audio Module - This ultra-compact module enables appliances to detect their surroundings and respond to voice commands locally, even when offline.

OpenVending Smart retail solution - Powered by the SG560D module, this turnkey solution transforms checkout experiences, delivering highly accurate identification across thousands of products.

Edge Computing Box - Designed around the SG560D, this compact 5G-enabled edge box delivers up to 14 TOPS of computational performance while maintaining low power consumption. It brings together a portfolio of advanced algorithms, including gesture recognition, general text recognition, driver monitoring, age estimation, emotion recognition, object recognition and more, enabling users to easily select and deploy the most suitable algorithms.

Interactive Toy Series - These prototypes combine responsive voice interaction, wake-up functionality, tactile responsiveness, and adaptive LCD feedback to create engaging experiences.

Robrain embodied solution - Developed on the Qualcomm QCS8550 platform and utilizing the Quectel SG855G module, this solution integrates edge side large models and a complete audio processing pipeline, from speech capture and recognition to natural conversational response and directional microphone array control.

Quectel will also be showcasing the full extent of their IoT portfolio including cellular, GNSS, short range, smart and antenna products. Attendees can find out more on stand 10363 at CES.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

