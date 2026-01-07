Quectel Introduces SH602HA-AP Smart Robotic Computing Module to Power Next Generation of Robotic Devices

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of a new-generation smart robotic computing module, the SH602HA-AP. Based on the D-Robotics Sunrise 5 (X5M) chip platform and with an integrated Ubuntu operating system, the module features up to 10 TOPs of brain processing units (BPU) computing power.

Designed for demanding robotic workloads, this high-performance module enables end-to-end computing, supports advanced large-scale models such as Transformer, Bird’s-Eye View (BEV), and Occupancy, and efficiently executes full-stack processing tasks with high performance and reliability.

The module offers exceptional flexibility, working seamlessly with Quectel’s independent LTE Cat 1, LTE Cat 4, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and GNSS modules to expand connectivity options and enable a broader range of robotics use cases. These include smart displays, express lockers, electricity equipment, industrial control terminals and smart home appliances.

“This module supports edge compute and vision functions among others in robotic applications as the industry adopts robot perception to power the next generation of use cases,” said James Jia, Product Head, Quectel Wireless Solution. “This smart module’s ability to efficiently execute on full-stack computing tasks for robots takes us into a new era and Quectel is proud to be helping customers build a smarter world.”

Data input and fusion processing for multiple sensors, including Lidar, structured light, time of flight (TOF) and voice are enabled by the Quectel SH602HA-AP fully meeting the requirements for AI and vision functions in robotic applications. With dimensions of 40.5mm x 40.5mm x 2.9mm, the module operates in the -25 °C to +85 °C temperature range with default memory of 4GB plus 32GB and numerous memory options.

The module supports 4k video at 60fps with video encoding and decoding, binocular depth processing, AI and visual simultaneous localization and mapping (VSLAM), speech recognition, 3D point cloud computing and other mainstream robot perception algorithms. The Quectel SH602HA-AP offers Bluetooth, DSI, RGMII, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SDIO, QSPI, seven UART, seven I2C and two I2S interfaces

The module integrates easily with additional Quectel modules, such as the KG200Z LoRa and the FCS950 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, enabling flexible connectivity options.

