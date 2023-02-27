Quectel Demonstrates Advanced Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MWC Barcelona – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces its participation in this year’s MWC Barcelona with a focus on showcasing its latest edge intelligence solutions. Quectel’s smart module solutions enable customers to process data in real-time and make quicker, data-driven decisions as well as offering a range of features including low power consumption, edge computing, edge intelligence, high-speed connectivity, and advanced security measures.





“MWC Barcelona is providing us with the ideal platform to showcase the digital transformation that we’re driving across the industry,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The broad range of demonstrations that attendees will see on our stand underlines the wide range of advanced applications Quectel drives with ready-to-deploy smart modules combining cellular and edge technologies.”

Quectel is demonstrating a number of live applications during the show including:

A visual inspection solution, designed for manufacturing production lines and utilizing the Quectel SG865W-WF smart module powered by Qualcomm’s QCS8250 system-on-chip, and industrial equipment including a camera, lens and light. The solution uses edge computing to deliver the real-time analysis needed to identify defective samples including scratches, dirt, and abnormal surface printing on each module, screening out any defective modules during production. By deploying this solution, Quectel has realized industry-leading accuracy and high-speed defect detection – improving the production efficiency and quality of our products.

An edge intelligence demonstration that uses the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset with the Quectel smart module SG560D. The solution can detect and recognize various objects and fully utilize the hardware acceleration on CPU , GPU , and DSP processors.

Blue Frog Robotics’ Buddy, the world’s first emotional companion robot, has already captured the affection of thousands of people around the world. Using the SC66 IoT module from Quectel Wireless Solutions for its new Buddy PRO robot, Blue Frog Robotics creates Robots for Good using machine vision and edge intelligence to drive important positive impacts on social issues such as ageing populations, inclusion of vulnerable people and education. With his unique charm, the companion improves users’ lives by creating social links, supporting childhood learning and watching over and taking care of elderly people.

Teksun’s Tejas Care device will demonstrate how edge computing and machine vision capabilities can provide health monitoring via in-home cameras including temperature monitoring, heart rate monitoring, fall detection, intruder detection, stress monitoring and much more. The Teksun Tejas Care unit and SoMs use Quectel’s SC600T module and Quectel’s SC20 modules. These solutions are using edge computing and machine intelligence to support a wide range of applications for Smart Cities, HealthCare Tech, Automotive, Industry 4.0, Home Automation, and Logistics.

Quectel’s Connectivity-as-a-Service offering is powering all the live demonstrations at the booth at MWC and will also be demonstrating the Quectel Connectivity Management Platform (QCMP) and the Quectel Integrated SIM (iSIM) offering. The QCMP provides a centralized and easy-to-use solution for managing and monitoring IoT devices and their connections over cellular networks. The platform enables users to manage and monitor their IoT devices, perform real-time analysis of connectivity and network performance, and configure and update device settings remotely.

The Quectel iSIM brings in a new era of ﬂexibility and choice that is also supported by enhanced security for all types of devices. By no longer requiring the installation of physical plastic SIM cards and taking away the need to either install SIMs at the point of deployment or to embed market-speciﬁc SIMs in factories, costs are reduced and logistics simpliﬁed.

To learn more, visit the Quectel booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, Hall 5, Booth 5A20 where we will be demonstrating the Quectel machine vision solution with edge capabilities.

