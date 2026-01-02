Quectel Announces Industry First 5G-Advanced 3GPP R18 Automotive-Grade Cellular Module, Delivering Unmatched Performance and Reliability

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the world's first 5G-advanced (5G-A) automotive-grade cellular module, the AR588MA, establishing it as the industry's highest-performing and most reliable wireless communication product for vehicles.

Based on MediaTek's latest-generation MT2739 platform, the AR588MA supports 5G-A communication technology and is the world's first to comply with the 3GPP R18 standard protocol. The module also features both NB-NTN and NR-NTN satellite communication capabilities, supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) technology, offering improved stability and reliability on cellular connections and includes intelligent driving scenario recognition. Designed in compliance with the AEC-Q104 Grade 2 automotive standard, it delivers faster, more stable connectivity and reliable security for in-vehicle communication and benefiting the on-roof applications like smart antenna for automotive with higher temperature support.

“The move to 5G-Advanced represents a major milestone in automotive connectivity, addressing the growing demands of next-generation vehicles for higher data rates, ultra-low latency, and uncompromising reliability,” said Min Wang, President, Automotive Business Unit, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “As the world’s first 5G-Advanced automotive-grade cellular module, the AR588MA reinforces Quectel’s commitment to advancing in-vehicle connectivity and supporting the evolution of intelligent, connected vehicles worldwide.”

This product evolution towards 5G-A meets the demand for high-reliability products and addresses the requirements of intelligent driving for higher-speed data transfer, stable data processing, and low latency. It boasts the industry's highest modem performance, enhanced uplink transmission capability, and ultra-low latency, ensuring support for more efficient data transmission and real-time processing while maintaining stable network connectivity, providing crucial support for the safety and reliability of higher-level intelligent driving.

The modem's intelligent capabilities can automatically switch to a more optimal connection mode based on different connectivity needs, significantly improving network speed and connection stability to deliver a smooth user experience.

In addition, the module integrates dual-band GNSS supporting both L1 and L5 bands with up to 30 Hz output. Building on Quectel’s extensive expertise in automotive wireless technology, a six-port antenna design, combined with proprietary antenna and power compensation technologies, delivers integrated module and antenna performance for robust, wide-coverage, high-performance wireless connectivity. Compliance with the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 automotive standard ensures product reliability and durability even in extreme environmental conditions.

The module fully supports European eCall, NG eCall and AECS (China eCall) ensuring readiness for current and next-generation emergency call systems and offers drop-in compatibility with the AG581A, AG56xN and AG519M series of modules, shortening time-to-market for the customer.

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

