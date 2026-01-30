QuantumScape Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Geoff Ribar to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantumScape Corporation (NASDAQ: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced the appointment of Geoff Ribar to its board of directors. Ribar brings deep expertise and extensive leadership experience in the technology industry, with decades serving as CFO for companies across the sector.

Ribar was Chief Financial Officer at Cadence Design Systems from 2010 to 2017 and previously served as CFO at Telegent Systems, Matrix Semiconductor and NVIDIA Corporation, among others. He was formerly Vice President and corporate controller at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). He also serves on the board of directors at Acacia Research Corporation, Everspin Technologies and MACOM Technology Solutions.

“Geoff brings decades of experience in the technology industry, and he knows what it takes to position transformational technology companies for durable success,” said Dennis Segers, chairman of the QS board of directors. “We’re thrilled to have him on the QS board of directors and look forward to working closely with him to serve our mission and our shareholders.”

“QS is working to bring a transformational technology to global scale,” said Geoff Ribar. “Energy storage is a critical enabler of future technology progress, and QS is one of the clear leaders revolutionizing the industry. I’m excited to join the board of directors at this pivotal point in the company’s history.”

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s expectations for future growth, the scaling of its technology to global markets, and the anticipated contributions of newly appointed board members. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to various risks, including the successful development and commercialization of our solid-state battery technology, achieving technical and financial milestones, building out of high-volume processes and otherwise scaling production, achieving the performance, quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in economic and financial conditions, market demand for EVs, retaining key personnel, competition, regulatory changes, broader economic conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

