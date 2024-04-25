Home Business Wire QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results
Business Wire

QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31.


The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details first-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

QuantumScape will host a live webcast today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), accessible via its IR Events page. Siva Sivaram, chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Contacts

For Investors
ir@quantumscape.com

For Media
media@quantumscape.com

Articoli correlati

Genius Sports to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced that it will release its first quarter...
Continua a leggere

Impinj Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial...
Continua a leggere

PublicSquare to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php