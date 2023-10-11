Home Business Wire QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Business Results and Webcast
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Business Results and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release its 2023 third-quarter business results after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, and Siva Sivaram, president, will participate on the call.


Starting today, October 11, shareholders can submit questions (here) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, October 24, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

