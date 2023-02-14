<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before market open on Monday, March 6, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 8:30 AM ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register online to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Contacts

Investor
Juan Avendano

ir@quantum-si.com

Media
Michael Sullivan

media@quantum-si.com

