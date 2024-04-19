Home Business Wire Quantum-Si to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024
Business Wire

Quantum-Si to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

di Business Wire

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact
Katherine Atkinson, SVP of Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com

Articoli correlati

Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY // MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its...
Continua a leggere

MACOM to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter...
Continua a leggere

Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 2, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php