<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Quantum-Si to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
Business Wire

Quantum-Si to Participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will be participating in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA on March 6-8, 2023.

Quantum-Si’s management will present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Juan Avendano

ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact
Michael Sullivan

media@quantum-si.com

Articoli correlati

CI&T Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter and full year of 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and...
Continua a leggere

HANCOM to Participate in MWC 2023, Expanding into the Global Market Through Core Technology Modularization Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Participating in the MWC 2023 for the first time in four years, with a focus on discovering partners overseas...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Housing Market Recovery Stalls As Mortgage Rates Jump

Business Wire Business Wire -
Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index is down slightly from last month as somewhat disappointing inflation and jobs reports cause mortgage...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CI&T Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter and full year of 2022 Earnings Release...

Business Wire