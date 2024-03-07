Quantum-Si and Researchers to Highlight the Power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ on Platinum® at US HUPO Conference

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI):
WHAT: The Protein Sequencing Company™, Quantum-Si Incorporated, will showcase its Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ instrument, Platinum®, and recent enhancements at the 20th Anniversary US HUPO Conference in Portland, Oregon on March 9-13. Additionally, researchers will present data from Platinum and highlight how protein sequencing on the benchtop instrument is providing deeper insights into proteins through streamlined workflows.
WHY: Quantum-Si brings the groundbreaking power of single-molecule proteomics with the first-to-market Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™, the Platinum instrument, to every lab, everywhere.
WHO AND WHEN:
-
Justyna Fert-Bober, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept of Cardiology, Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars Sinai and Kenneth Skinner, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Staff Scientist, present the Breakfast Seminar: Joining Forces: Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ and Mass Spectrometry to Power PTM Analysis
- Get the latest updates on applications and workflows and discover the power of using Kinetic Signatures to sequence proteins and detect changes in the proteome, including PTM analysis.
- Wednesday, March 13 | 7:15-8:15a.m. PT
-
Dr. Fert-Bober, Ph.D. will also participate in the panel discussion, Post-Translational Modifications to Proteoforms
- Learn how the Fert-Bober lab at Cedars Sinai distinguished citrullinated arginine from non-citrullinated arginine using Quantum-Si’s Platinum.
- Tuesday, March 12 | Parallel Session 7
-
Poster Presentations:
-
Kendrick Nguyen, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Product Application Specialist presents: Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ Enables Protein Detection and Peptide Characterization
- Poster Number: P01.13
- Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00p.m. PT
-
Edgar Manriquez-Sandoval of Johns Hopkins University presents: Enzymatic Addition of C-Terminal Azides to Polypeptides for Single-Molecule Sequencing
- Poster Number: P515
- Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00pm PT
- Kendrick Nguyen, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Product Application Specialist presents: Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ Enables Protein Detection and Peptide Characterization
- Additionally, Quantum-Si will showcase Platinum’s groundbreaking technology at Booth #315 during US HUPO exhibition hours on March 10, 11, and 12.
WHERE: The 2024 US HUPO Conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 NE Holladay St, Portland, OR 97232
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
Contacts
Investor
Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com
Media
Katherine Atkinson, SVP Commercial Marketing
media@quantum-si.com