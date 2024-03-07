Home Business Wire Quantum-Si and Researchers to Highlight the Power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ on...
Business Wire

Quantum-Si and Researchers to Highlight the Power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ on Platinum® at US HUPO Conference

di Business Wire

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI):


WHAT: The Protein Sequencing Company™, Quantum-Si Incorporated, will showcase its Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ instrument, Platinum®, and recent enhancements at the 20th Anniversary US HUPO Conference in Portland, Oregon on March 9-13. Additionally, researchers will present data from Platinum and highlight how protein sequencing on the benchtop instrument is providing deeper insights into proteins through streamlined workflows.

WHY: Quantum-Si brings the groundbreaking power of single-molecule proteomics with the first-to-market Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™, the Platinum instrument, to every lab, everywhere.

WHO AND WHEN:

  • Justyna Fert-Bober, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept of Cardiology, Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars Sinai and Kenneth Skinner, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Staff Scientist, present the Breakfast Seminar: Joining Forces: Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ and Mass Spectrometry to Power PTM Analysis
    • Get the latest updates on applications and workflows and discover the power of using Kinetic Signatures to sequence proteins and detect changes in the proteome, including PTM analysis.
    • Wednesday, March 13 | 7:15-8:15a.m. PT
  • Dr. Fert-Bober, Ph.D. will also participate in the panel discussion, Post-Translational Modifications to Proteoforms
    • Learn how the Fert-Bober lab at Cedars Sinai distinguished citrullinated arginine from non-citrullinated arginine using Quantum-Si’s Platinum.
    • Tuesday, March 12 | Parallel Session 7
  • Poster Presentations:
    • Kendrick Nguyen, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Product Application Specialist presents: Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ Enables Protein Detection and Peptide Characterization
      • Poster Number: P01.13
      • Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00p.m. PT
    • Edgar Manriquez-Sandoval of Johns Hopkins University presents: Enzymatic Addition of C-Terminal Azides to Polypeptides for Single-Molecule Sequencing
      • Poster Number: P515
      • Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00pm PT
  • Additionally, Quantum-Si will showcase Platinum’s groundbreaking technology at Booth #315 during US HUPO exhibition hours on March 10, 11, and 12.

WHERE: The 2024 US HUPO Conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 NE Holladay St, Portland, OR 97232

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor
Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com

Media
Katherine Atkinson, SVP Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com

Articoli correlati

Rooted in Renewal: Primient Commits $700M Investment for Sustainable, Plant-Based Future

Business Wire Business Wire -
DECATUR, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primient, a leader in plant-based food and industrial ingredient production, has announced capital investment exceeding $700 million...
Continua a leggere

Introducing Ask Redfin, an AI-Powered Tool to Quickly Answer Questions About For-Sale Homes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Using a conversational interface, Ask Redfin tells homebuyers what they want to know about a homeSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: RDFN) —...
Continua a leggere

MEDIA ALERT: Wolters Kluwer tax experts available for comment on U.S. State of the Union

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key tax proposals expected to be included in presidential addressNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--President Joe Biden is set to deliver the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php