Quantum-Si and Researchers to Highlight the Power of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ on Platinum® at US HUPO Conference

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI):





WHAT: The Protein Sequencing Company™, Quantum-Si Incorporated, will showcase its Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ instrument, Platinum®, and recent enhancements at the 20th Anniversary US HUPO Conference in Portland, Oregon on March 9-13. Additionally, researchers will present data from Platinum and highlight how protein sequencing on the benchtop instrument is providing deeper insights into proteins through streamlined workflows.

WHY: Quantum-Si brings the groundbreaking power of single-molecule proteomics with the first-to-market Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™, the Platinum instrument, to every lab, everywhere.

WHO AND WHEN:

Justyna Fert-Bober, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept of Cardiology, Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars Sinai and Kenneth Skinner, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Staff Scientist, present the Breakfast Seminar: Joining Forces: Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ and Mass Spectrometry to Power PTM Analysis Get the latest updates on applications and workflows and discover the power of using Kinetic Signatures to sequence proteins and detect changes in the proteome, including PTM analysis. Wednesday, March 13 | 7:15-8:15a.m. PT

Dr. Fert-Bober, Ph.D. will also participate in the panel discussion, Post-Translational Modifications to Proteoforms Learn how the Fert-Bober lab at Cedars Sinai distinguished citrullinated arginine from non-citrullinated arginine using Quantum-Si’s Platinum. Tuesday, March 12 | Parallel Session 7

Poster Presentations: Kendrick Nguyen, Ph.D., Quantum-Si Product Application Specialist presents: Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ Enables Protein Detection and Peptide Characterization Poster Number: P01.13 Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00p.m. PT Edgar Manriquez-Sandoval of Johns Hopkins University presents: Enzymatic Addition of C-Terminal Azides to Polypeptides for Single-Molecule Sequencing Poster Number: P515 Monday, March 11 | 1:30-3:00pm PT

Additionally, Quantum-Si will showcase Platinum’s groundbreaking technology at Booth #315 during US HUPO exhibition hours on March 10, 11, and 12.

WHERE: The 2024 US HUPO Conference is being held at the Hyatt Regency Portland, 375 NE Holladay St, Portland, OR 97232

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor

Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer



ir@quantum-si.com

Media

Katherine Atkinson, SVP Commercial Marketing



media@quantum-si.com