Quantica Introduces a Desktop System for Multi-Material 3D Application Development

NovoJet™ C-7 is an open printing platform, ideal for 2D and 3D application development using Quantica’s ultra-high viscosity jetting technology. It has been created for research institutes, R&D labs, and organizations looking to develop new additive manufacturing materials and workflows. Beyond feasibility testing and application development, the printer can also be used for customized and low-volume production, enabling a truly seamless transition from lab to production.

Key features of the NovoJet™ C-7 include:

Material Experimentation: The system uses printheads capable of handling a wide range of fluids with viscosities exceeding 380mPa•s at jetting temperature, equating to approximately 4000mPa•s at ambient temperature. Along with experimentation with liquids with high particle loading.

The power of Quantica’s NovoJet™ printhead technology is its ability to print materials that are 15 times more viscous than legacy inkjet printheads. This opens up new possibilities for delivering high value end-part products with properties such as high toughness, temperature resistance, conductivity, biocompatibility, and flexibility manufactured in a single process.

Multiple industry partners, mainly within the dental, medical and electronics space, have started collaborations with Quantica to develop targeted solutions based on the novel capabilities.

“This new system unlocks enormous possibilities for the material deposition industries, giving material developers the ability to move past the limitations of low performance fluids and start developing new formulations with better properties of interest. In the end, we empower organizations to build products in new and exciting ways,” said Ramon Borrell, CTO of Quantica. “Quantica is already exploring several applications in the dental, healthcare, consumer goods, and electronics industries. We are excited to support these, and the many other, industries in breaking down current inkjet barriers and limitations.”

For more information about the NovoJet™ C-7, please visit https://quantica3d.com/.

