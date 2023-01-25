Qualtrics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full Year 2022 total revenue of $1,458.6M, up 36% year over year

Q4 2022 total revenue of $389.1M, up 23% year over year

Full Year 2022 subscription revenue of $1,223.7M, up 41% year over year

Q4 2022 subscription revenue of $327.6M, up 26% year over year

Total remaining performance obligations 1 of $2,174.6M, up 25% year over year

Next 12 months remaining performance obligations of $1,202.3M, up 19% year over year

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“ Qualtrics delivered solid results in Q4, capping off a very strong year of growth and significant operating margin expansion,” said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. “ Qualtrics continues to be critical to helping companies build deeper relationships with their employees and customers to increase revenue and operate more efficiently in a challenging market.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $389.1 million, up from $316.0 million one year ago, an increase of 23% year over year. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter was $327.6 million, up from $259.0 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $389.1 million, up from $316.0 million one year ago, an increase of 23% year over year. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter was $327.6 million, up from $259.0 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year. Operating Income (Loss) and Margin: Fourth quarter operating loss was $(246.6) million, compared to $(306.1) million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter (see discussion of non-GAAP operating income and margin measures below) was $23.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.3 million one year ago. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating margin was (63)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (97)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 0.1% one year ago.

Fourth quarter operating loss was $(246.6) million, compared to $(306.1) million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter (see discussion of non-GAAP operating income and margin measures below) was $23.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $0.3 million one year ago. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating margin was (63)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 6.1%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (97)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 0.1% one year ago. Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Fourth quarter net loss was $(256.4) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared to $(309.8) million, or $(0.56) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income (see discussion of the non-GAAP net income (loss) measure below) for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(39.4) million, or $(0.07) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Fourth quarter net loss was $(256.4) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared to $(309.8) million, or $(0.56) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income (see discussion of the non-GAAP net income (loss) measure below) for the fourth quarter was $16.0 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(39.4) million, or $(0.07) per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 were $719.9 million and $1,014.5 million, respectively.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was $1,458.6 million, up from $1,075.7 million one year ago, an increase of 36% year over year. Subscription revenue was $1,223.7 million, up from $870.7 million one year ago, an increase of 41% year over year.

Total revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was $1,458.6 million, up from $1,075.7 million one year ago, an increase of 36% year over year. Subscription revenue was $1,223.7 million, up from $870.7 million one year ago, an increase of 41% year over year. Operating Income (Loss) and Margin: Operating loss for the year was $(1,049.0) million, compared to operating loss of $(1,053.8) million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the year was $57.8 million, compared to $31.9 million in fiscal year 2021. For the fiscal year 2022, GAAP operating margin was (72)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 4%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (98)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 3% one year ago.

Operating loss for the year was $(1,049.0) million, compared to operating loss of $(1,053.8) million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the year was $57.8 million, compared to $31.9 million in fiscal year 2021. For the fiscal year 2022, GAAP operating margin was (72)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 4%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (98)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 3% one year ago. Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Fiscal year 2022 net loss was $(1,061.5) million, or $(1.82) per share, compared to $(1,059.1) million in fiscal year 2021, or $(2.05) per share. Non-GAAP net income for the year was $25.0 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(6.0) million in fiscal year 2021, or $(0.01) per share.

Financial Outlook:

Qualtrics is providing guidance for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenue between $392 and $394 million.

Subscription revenue between $333 and $335 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin between 4% and 5%.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.01 and $0.02 assuming 605 million weighted shares outstanding.

Qualtrics is providing its guidance for its full year ending December 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenue between $1,661 and $1,669 million.

Subscription revenue between $1,406 and $1,414 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin between 10% and 11%.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.20 and $0.24 assuming 625 million weighted shares outstanding.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Qualtrics’ reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Qualtrics’ results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Qualtrics’ investor relations website at https://www.qualtrics.com/investors/.

1 Remaining performance obligations represent all contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including both deferred revenue and non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

Qualtrics Earnings Call

Qualtrics plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting: https://qualtrics.com/investors/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business, customer, employee, product and brand. Over 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our future financial performance, including our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to be profitable; our ability to grow at or near historical growth rates; anticipated technology trends, such as the use of and demand for experience management software; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to address and overcome challenges related to the current economic downturn; our ability to attract enterprises and international organizations as customers for our products; our ability to expand our network with content consulting partners, delivery partners, and technology partners; the evolution of technology affecting our products and markets; our ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products and to compete effectively with competitors; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to realize cost savings and achieve other benefits related to our restructuring efforts; our anticipated investments in sales and marketing and research and development; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; the impact of geopolitical events, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to respond to and overcome challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new variants of the virus; our reduced ability to leverage resources at SAP as an independent company from SAP; the effects on our business of recent volatility in capital markets and lower market prices for our securities; our ability to meet investor and customer expectations and evolving regulations regarding environmental, social and governance issues; and the increased expenses associated with being an independent public company. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Qualtrics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Qualtrics at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Qualtrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. You should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expenses, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related costs, changes in the fair value of our distribution liability for our tax sharing agreement with SAP, and the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, as applicable.

We revised our non-GAAP definitions during 2022 to exclude employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. The amount of employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate with the core operation of our business. Going forward, we expect these expenses to increase relative to prior periods as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs), and we believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to help investors better understand the long-term performance of our core business. The revisions to these definitions had no material impact on our reported non-GAAP financial measures for periods prior to 2022.

When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider the items excluded from our non-GAAP definitions (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these items in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and par value) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 719,892 $ 1,014,511 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 537,037 461,830 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 81,130 60,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,224 68,887 Total current assets 1,406,283 1,605,683 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 215,645 192,327 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 216,514 227,320 Goodwill 1,117,915 1,118,768 Other intangible assets, net 210,415 264,500 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 183,741 145,952 Deferred tax assets 9,625 96 Other assets 35,713 27,577 Total assets $ 3,395,851 $ 3,582,223 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Lease liabilities $ 17,081 $ 18,898 Accounts payable 142,293 84,053 Accrued liabilities 155,291 167,402 Liability-classified, stock-based awards 1,053 4,519 Deferred revenue 858,186 748,145 Total current liabilities 1,173,904 1,023,017 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, net of current portion 261,097 263,307 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 16,717 6,698 Deferred tax liabilities 12,447 23,653 Other liabilities 27,666 78,848 Total liabilities $ 1,491,831 $ 1,395,523 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 2,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 170,687,065 and 147,309,254 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 17 15 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 423,170,610 as of both December 31, 2022 and 2021 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 5,428,297 4,645,800 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,945 ) (1,244 ) Accumulated deficit (3,519,391 ) (2,457,913 ) Total equity 1,904,020 2,186,700 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,395,851 $ 3,582,223

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 327,574 $ 258,957 $ 1,223,725 $ 870,705 Professional services and other 61,511 57,085 234,903 204,959 Total revenue 389,085 316,042 1,458,628 1,075,664 Cost of revenue: Subscription 53,417 39,971 196,871 105,836 Professional services and other 61,154 51,914 233,079 179,436 Total cost of revenue 114,571 91,885 429,950 285,272 Gross profit 274,514 224,157 1,028,678 790,392 Operating expenses: Research and development 106,691 97,606 427,179 324,158 Sales and marketing 228,924 193,887 892,022 643,333 General and administrative 185,498 238,790 758,452 876,734 Total operating expenses 521,113 530,283 2,077,653 1,844,225 Operating loss (246,599 ) (306,126 ) (1,048,975 ) (1,053,833 ) Other non-operating income, net 4,159 12,743 8,398 6,652 Loss before income taxes (242,440 ) (293,383 ) (1,040,577 ) (1,047,181 ) Provision for income taxes 13,920 16,389 20,901 11,965 Net loss $ (256,360 ) $ (309,772 ) $ (1,061,478 ) $ (1,059,146 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.82 ) $ (2.05 ) Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 592,063,675 555,708,307 584,285,678 516,869,588

Cost of revenue and operating expenses includes: Stock-based compensation expense(a) as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 5,015 $ 3,626 $ 18,798 $ 12,148 Cost of professional services and other revenue 8,268 7,138 34,022 25,299 Research and development 39,419 39,369 154,972 128,779 Sales and marketing 53,418 41,615 208,958 136,532 General and administrative 149,462 200,800 617,424 754,382 Total stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled(a) $ 255,582 $ 292,548 $ 1,034,174 $ 1,057,140

________________

(a) During the three months ended December 31, 2022, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions reported in cost of revenue was $0.1 million and employer payroll tax reported in operating expenses was $1.5 million. During the year ended December 31, 2022, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions reported in cost of revenue was $1.3 million and employer payroll tax reported in operating expenses was $17.1 million. Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions was not material during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, in thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 7,385 $ 7,270 $ 29,914 $ 8,243 Sales and marketing 5,532 5,265 22,121 5,441 General and administrative 312 305 1,270 446 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 13,229 $ 12,840 $ 53,305 $ 14,130

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,061,478 ) $ (1,059,146 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 97,540 46,009 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 787 1,498 Change in fair value of distribution liability for tax sharing agreement (6,500 ) (13,500 ) Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating leases 29,280 23,078 Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled 1,034,174 1,057,140 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 71,623 50,038 Deferred income taxes (18,482 ) (11,654 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net of allowances (77,247 ) (146,966 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (554 ) (20,975 ) Deferred contract acquisitions costs (133,234 ) (99,869 ) Other assets (6,941 ) (18,308 ) Lease liabilities (22,516 ) (15,528 ) Accounts payable 50,182 24,333 Accrued liabilities (10,031 ) 55,316 Deferred revenue 121,647 215,444 Other liabilities (45,003 ) (4,712 ) Settlement of stock-based payments liabilities (5,344 ) (79,397 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 17,903 2,801 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (51,200 ) (103,823 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired — (141,792 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (51,200 ) (245,615 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capital contributions from SAP — 115,000 Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 3,359,822 Payment of costs related to issuance of class A common stock — (3,351 ) Repayment of promissory note — (2,392,280 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (293,123 ) (47,783 ) Issuance of class A common stock through Employee Stock Purchase Plan 32,521 16,586 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,701 5,649 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (258,901 ) 1,053,643 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,421 ) (209 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (294,619 ) 810,620 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,014,511 203,891 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 719,892 $ 1,014,511

Qualtrics International Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 274,514 $ 224,157 $ 1,028,678 $ 790,392 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 13,402 10,764 54,114 37,447 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,385 7,270 29,914 8,243 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 295,301 $ 242,191 $ 1,112,706 $ 836,082 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.9 % 76.6 % 76.3 % 77.7 %

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Rodney Nelson



Head of Investor Relations



investors@qualtrics.com

Public Relations:

Gina Sheibley



Chief Communications Officer



press@qualtrics.com

Read full story here