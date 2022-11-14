Qualdo-DRX Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Qualdo.ai’s data reliability product, Qualdo-DRX to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualdo.ai’s data reliability team today announced the availability of Qualdo-DRX in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Qualdo.ai customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Qualdo-DRX is the World’s first product that offers combined data observability, data reliability, and data quality all packaged into a single unique offering. As a zero-code product, it enables enterprises to automatically detect data issues, errors, anomalies, and drifts, requiring just a few point-and-click integrations. With continuous monitoring of data and 70+ data reliability and quality metrics, data engineering and data-ops teams can deliver reliable data to all other data stakeholders at an enterprise level. With proprietary algorithms, Qualdo-DRX saves tens of thousands of precious data engineering hours spent on identifying and pre-empting data-related failures for the business units of an enterprise.

“ With a fine array of modern data ecosystem, Microsoft Azure is already baked in the cake, for our Go to Market strategy,” said Ameen MN, Chief Product Officer of Qualdo.ai. “ With more and more customers choosing to migrate data workloads to Microsoft Azure Data ecosystem, Qualdo-DRX aims to be the preferred choice for the enterprise customers wanting to deliver quality and reliable data for applications, analytics, and business intelligence.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “ We’re pleased to welcome Qualdo-DRX to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Qualdo.ai

Qualdo.ai, a product of Saturam, enables enterprises to easily monitor mission-critical issues, drifts, anomalies, errors, and quality in data. This new product tracks and traces the health of data and issues alerts in autopilot mode. The point-and-click solution easily integrates with other enterprise products, alerts, and notifies by continuously monitoring 75+ metrics for data reliability, is fully compliant, and never exports customer data. To learn more about Qualdo-DRX, visit: https://www.qualdo.ai/data-reliability/

Contacts

Kavitha Srinivasan



Qualdo.ai



+1 650-308-4857



contact@qualdo.ai